Bone Graft and Substitute Market Analysis by Current Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2025

Bone grafting is a surgical procedure that involves replacement of missing bone with bone from another part of the patient's body, or an artificial or natural substitute. Bone grafting is feasible because bony tissue has the ability to regrow. As natural bone grows, it replaces the graft completely, resulting in a completely integrated region of new bone. It is seen in prosthodontic procedures, such as dental implants and denture fabrication, where minimal amount of bone needs to be replaced.

Ideal bone graft substitute should be biocompatible, bioresorbable,osteoconductive,osteoinductive, structurally similar to bone ,easy to use and cost effective. Graft substitutes for autologous bone are an appealing alternative. Substitutes include allograft, mineral composites, ceramics, mineral cements, bioactive glass, proteins, and growth factors.

The use and availability of these products has expanded exponentially. The large number of alternatives available and the relative lack of quality information regarding their indications and effectiveness leave the surgeon desiring to use the products with a daunting task. This article provides the surgeon with an overview of the basic concepts of bone grafting and discusses the most commonly used bone-graft substitutes and their potential indications.

The global Bone Graft and Substitute market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global market size of Bone Graft and Substitute in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

This research report categorizes the global Bone Graft and Substitute market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: Sunstar,Geistlich,Zimmer Biomet,Medtronic,Aimedic MMT,DENTSPLY,DePuy Synthes,Straumann,Botiss,Exactech,Biomatlante,Maxigen Biotech,B. Braun Melsungen,Bacterin,Berkeley Advanced Materials,BioMimetic Therapeutics,Cryolife,Exactech,Globus Medical,Graftys,Integra Life Sciences,Johnson&Johnson.

Market size by Product

Allografts

Synthetics

Xenografts

Orthopedic Stem Cell Products

Market size by End User

Hospital

Dental Clinic

Market size by Region: North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Rest of Europe,Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of South America,Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa,Rest of Middle East & Africa.

