Estrogen Replacement Accounts for Over 80% of Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Revenues, says Fact.MR

Oct 29, 2018 0 Comment By

The hormone replacement therapy market is foreseen to expand at a significant pace with sales of hormone replacement therapy products crossing US$ 12,000 Mn by 2019 end. Rising incidences of osteoporosis fractures coupled with growing menopause rates among women have remained instrumental in driving the demand for hormone replacement therapy. Fact.MR envisages that the demand for hormone replacement therapy is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of value throughout the period of forecast, 2018-2028.

Expanding range of menopausal window (45-55 years) coupled with growing number of postmenopausal patients are few of the key factors influencing the growth of the Hormone Replacement Therapy Market. According to the report, the demand for estrogen hormone replacement therapy is expected to grow on the back of growing menopausal rate worldwide. The sales of estrogen hormone replacement therapy are likely to surpass US$ 18,000 Mn by 2028, higher than those of other hormone replacement therapy products including thyroid and growth hormone related hormone replacement therapy products, says the report.

Request For Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2224

Disorders associated with hormonal imbalance continue to influence the use of hormone replacement therapy worldwide. Hormone replacement therapy demand is further pushed with macroeconomic aspects such as growing geriatric population and significant increase in healthcare expenditure worldwide. Growing age directly impacts secretion of hormones such as progesterone and estrogen in women, which is expected to trigger the use of estrogen hormone replacement therapy.

Sales of hormone replacement therapy products through hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies are likely to be on an upswing with developers of hormone replacement therapy products relying on these channels than online selling. Retail pharmacies are expected to remain an attractive distribution channel for hormone replacement therapy products, with sales accounting for a larger revenue share of the overall hormone replacement therapy market. The sales of hormone replacement therapy through clinics are projected to grow at a steady during the 2018-2028 timeline.

The hormone replacement therapy market is expected to remain influenced by increasing government support apropos to women’s health. Governments and non-profit organizations of various countries are spreading awareness regarding hormone replacement therapy along with providing free treatments to lower and middle class people. Regulatory authorities such as FDA are also contributing to the cause of supporting women’s health by launching initiatives such as Take Time To Care (TTTC) programs. This aspect is likely to support the growth of the hormone replacement therapy market in the coming years.

Browse Full Report on Hormone Replacement Therapy Market with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/2224/hormone-replacement-therapy-market

Sales of hormone replacement therapy products are likely to remain concentrated among developed countries of North America and Europe. Tug-of-war between North America and Europe apropos to demand for hormone replacement therapy has been witnessed since the past couple of years, with the latter gaining tempo over the former, says the report.

Stakeholders in the hormone replacement therapy can find attractive opportunities in developed countries in North America, particularly the United States. According to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, around 6,000 women reach menopause every day, reaching a count of over 2 million annually. This has translated into significant adoption of hormone replacement therapy in the country. The demand for hormone replacement therapy in the US is also accompanied by higher GDP per capita, triggering high healthcare expenditure.

The report also foresees that the hormone replacement therapy market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is poised to expand at a relatively higher pace as compared to other regions. According to the report, the APEJ hormone replacement therapy market is projected to expand at a stellar pace of 7.2% during the assessment period. This growth can be attributed to increasing population coupled with higher life expectancy in emerging economies such as India and China. Against this backdrop, stakeholders in hormone replacement therapy market can expect optimistic growth in the region in the years to follow, leveraging its lucrativeness from an investment standpoint.

Health and Wellness

Related Articles

Endoscopic Channel Cleaning Brushes Market : Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026Endoscopy is a procedure that is carried out using a thin, long, flexible tube called the endoscope. An endoscope is inserted inside the body to retrieve images and to carry out surgical procedures. The endoscope can be inserted into the body through natural opening such as the mouth or by making a small incision. Endoscopy is done to investigate unusual symptoms or to perform certain surgeries. Endoscopic channel cleaning brushes are used to keep the endoscopes clean. These brushes vary in diameter, length, and style to cater to the cleaning needs of endoscopes. The endoscopic channel cleaning brushes are used to remove debris that might be lodged in the dials, channels, and valves of the endoscopes. Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/endoscopic-channel-cleaning-brushes-market.html Rise in the number of surgeries globally and surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures are expected to propel the endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market. Increase in the number of trained professionals who can operate advanced endoscopic equipment and strong support for advanced health care infrastructure are also expected to contribute to the expansion of this market. Infection caused due to endoscopy procedure or inability of the channel brushes to clean the endoscopes thoroughly are likely to restraint this market. Usage of a particular brush is restricted if the manufacturer of the endoscope does not recommend it specifically. There are certain brushes that can be used only on specific endoscopes. These factors are projected to limit the market growth during the forecast period. However, infection control is a priority in any endoscopy unit. This, in turn, is projected to propel the endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market during the forecast period. The global endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market can be segmented based on product type, usage type, bristle type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be bifurcated into single-ended and dual-ended brushes. Single-ended brushes have bristles on one side, while the dual or double-ended brushes have bristles on two ends. Based on usage type, the endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market can be categorized into reusable brushes and disposable brushes. The disposable brushes segment is expected to account for a significant share of this market during the forecast period as they decrease the risk of infection. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, between the years 2010 and 2015, more than 41 hospitals worldwide reported bacterial infections that were associated with endoscopes. Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45093 These infections affected 300 to 350 patients and claimed the lives of several patients. In terms of bristle type, the market can be segregated into nylon bristles, polypropylene bristles, stainless steel bristles, and others. Nylon bristles are durable and do not scratch the surfaces of endoscopes. Polypropylene bristles are resistant to chemicals and to bacteria and fungi. Based on end-user, the global endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment is likely to constitute the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures. In terms of region, the global endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market, due to a healthy support for product enhancement in this market, presence of key market players in the region, and growing awareness in the industry regarding keeping endoscopes clean. According to ECRI Institute, inadequate cleaning and disinfection of flexible endoscopes was one of the top 10 patient safety hazards in 2016. Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=45093 Key players operating in the global endoscopic channel cleaning brushes market include, Aspen Surgical (Hill-Rom), Key Surgical, MEDIVATORS Inc., Advanced Medical Systems Limited, Surgmed, Cygnus Medical, CONMED Corporation, Healthmark Industries Company, Inc., Ruhof Corporation, Halyard Health, Inc., TeleMed Systems, Inc, Diagmed Healthcare, PENTAX Medical, Cook and STERIS plc. About us: Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations. Contact us: Transparency Market Research 90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY – 12207 United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

0 Comment

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *