Fatty Acids Methyl Esters Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2024

The report embraces all-inclusive information on Fatty Acids Methyl Esters Market based on historical data analysis and crucial future projection for the duration of 2017-2024. To offer a better understanding of market the report covers analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends and their impact on the market dynamics. Further, the report also offers key insights into the competitive landscape of the global market.

Fatty acid methyl esters (FAME) is produced using the process of transesterification of vegetable oils and animal fats. Rapeseed, soybean, UCO, palm oils, sunflower and animal fat are used as raw materials in the production of fatty acid methyl esters. It is present in biodiesels and exhibits similar properties as conventional diesel, but it is non-toxic and biodegradable. Fatty acid methyl esters has high oxidation stability and hence it can be used under normal weather conditions.

The usage of these esters has increased exponentially since they are readily biodegradable and thus are less environmentally harmful. Fatty acids methyl esters are used as fuels in vehicles, machines and stationary power generators. In cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industries, it is used as a solvent. In the transportation industry, it has a dual usage i.e. it can be used as a fuel as well as a lubricant. They also find their application in the food and agriculture industry because they are biodegradable and eco-friendly in nature. Owing to the high oxidation stability they can be used as metal working fluids and play a role in manufacture of polymers.

North America and Europe are the leading geographic markets for fatty acids methyl esters. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the rapid growing market for the forecast period. The rapid economic growth and government regulations for the control of the content of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the environment is a major driver for fatty acids methyl esters in Asia Pacific, Latin America and African regions. The major manufacturers of fatty acids methyl esters are Cargill, Diester Industries, ADM Biodiesel, Biofuels Corporation, Novaol, Green Fuels, Western Iowa Energy, and Biopetrol Industries. Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

