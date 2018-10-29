Ginseng Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2016-2026

Ginseng is a perennial plant primarily found in North America and Eastern Asia. It is largely cultivated in China, Bhutan, and Korea. Ginseng has been traditionally used for its therapeutic benefits, and today, it is used as a medicine for improving cognitive function, cancer prevention, and anti-inflammation. Ginseng is widely available in seed and root form.

Ginseng Market Segmentation

Global ginseng market has been segmented on the basis of form into powder, liquid, and capsules. Among these, demand for ginseng in powdered form is quite substantial. The growth of this segment is attributed to rising consumption of ginseng as energy booster. Demand for ginseng in capsule form is also witnessing steady growth, owing to its application in the pharmaceutical sector.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1577

The global ginseng market is also segmented on the basis of application into personal care, dietary supplements, food, pharmaceutical, and oral care. Among these, dietary supplements is the leading application segment in terms of revenues. Dietary supplements is sub-segmented into heart health, weight loss, sports nutrition, and immune health supplements. The global dietary supplements market was valued at over US$ 123 billion in 2015, and is poised to increase at 7.4% CAGR through 2025. Demand for ginseng from the dietary supplements sector will continue to remain strong throughout the forecast period 2016-2026.

Personal care and pharmaceutical sector are other key end-use application segments for ginseng. Personal care segment is further sub-segmented into skin care products and hair care products. In addition food segment is also sub segmented as tea and chocolate.

On the basis of distribution channel, the ginseng market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacies/drugstore, health/beauty store, online retailing, and direct selling. Among these, pharmacies/drugstore account for bulk of ginseng sales, followed by health/beauty store. The growth of pharmacies/drugstore for ginseng market is supported by increased usage of ginseng in drugs and cosmetics products.

Ginseng sales are also growing through online retail, owing to increasing internet penetration and rising consumer preference for convenience purchasing

The ginseng market has been further segmented on the basis of region. North America is expected to be the major market for ginseng products. Increasing demand of dietary supplements containing ginseng is expected to drive the market growth across the region. The U.S. will continue to be the largest market for ginseng in North America.

Request Report toc @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1577

The ginseng market in Europe is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Focus on health and wellness is influencing F&B manufacturers to introduce organic ingredients in their offerings, giving a boost to overall demand for ginseng.

The Asia Pacific ginseng market is dominated by China, which remains a leading producer and consumer globally as well. Production and export of ginseng has witnessed a steady growth since China Health Ministry approved its use in food products in 2012.

Ginseng Market: Drivers

Increased consumption of dietary supplements and cosmetics products, which are specially formulated and contain ginseng as an ingredient is expected to support global demand. Moreover, increasing usage of ginseng in pharmaceutical products to mitigate the risk of various diseases, such as heart disease, erectile dysfunction, hepatitis C, fatigue, and high blood pressure is also expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Get to know more about Ginseng Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/ginseng-market

Ginseng Market: Key Players Key players operating in the ginseng market includes Amway,The Boots Company PLC, Elemis Ltd, Inovital,RFI Ingredients, Starwest Botanicals, and Korean Ginseng Export Corporation.