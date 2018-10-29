Global Connected Agriculture Market – Analysis By Type of Food, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

According to Market Research Future analysis, connected agriculture market is expected to reach USD ~3 billion by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period 2017-2022.Connected agriculture uses the mobile communications to enables the farmers to provide vital information such as weather forecasting, crop failure, best quality of seeds, soil moisture and quality, tools, and techniques, and offers greater accessibility of financial payments. Increasing demand for the mobile-based solutions and rising number of telecom service providers are expected to drive the connected agriculture market over the forecast period. Furthermore, advancement of technology such as the merging of the Internet of things with agriculture is presumed to be an opportunity for the connected agriculture market over the forecast period.

Connected agriculture technology is the advanced version of information and mobile communication technology. Emerging countries such as China, India, and Indonesia of Asia Pacific region are considered to be regions of opportunities for the connected agriculture market. These are countries that lack the proper infrastructure for the agriculture sector in terms of sowing and harvesting techniques, packing and packaging, transporting, production, storing and food processing. Connected agriculture technology offers the farmers the proper skills and knowledge about various techniques to enhance the productivity of farms, usage of seeds and fertilizers, weather forecasting, and many more. Most of the countries are depended on monsoons, therefore, connected agriculture technology helps the farmers to get the regular updates of a weather forecast that prevents the farmers from loss of crops in-case of untimely rains or droughts. The connected agriculture technology also provides the smart irrigation and smart water management system, which helps the farmers to cultivate the crops during their stipulated period.

The prominent players in connected agriculture market are AG Leader Technology (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), IBM Corporation (U.S), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S),, AT&T (U.S), Accenture PLC (Ireland), SAP A.G (Germany), Orange Business Services (France), Epicor Software Corporation(U.S). Vodafone Group PLC (U.K), SAGE (U.K), Syspro Technologies (U.S), Raven Industries, Inc (U.S), AGCO Corporation (U.S).

The globally connected agriculture market is bifurcated into component and application.

Based on the component, the connected agriculture market is sub-segmented into solutions, services, and platform. Solutions are categorized into network management, asset management, SCADA systems for agriculture, and smart water management system. Services are segmented into professional services and managed services. Furthermore, Professional services include consulting services, integration and deployment services, and support and maintenance services. Additionally, Platform is segmented into device management, application enablement, and connectivity management.

Application segment is sub-segmented into farming planning and management, smart logistics, smart irrigation, and agriculture finance. The agriculture finance includes mobile information services, micro-lending services, micro-insurance services, and mobile payments services.

Geographically, electronic article surveillance market has been bifurcated into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin-America, and Middle-East & Africa.

The North American region is expected to lead the globally connected agriculture market over the forecast period due to advanced network infrastructure and the presence big IT firms such as Microsoft Corporation, Cisco System Inc, which are investing heavily on the research and developments for the connected agriculture to evolve enhanced agricultural techniques for the farmers. The U.S. and Canada are the leading countries in the North American region. Asia Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China in the region, increasing number of telecom providers and mobile subscribers, and better ranking position, ease of doing business in India.

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Connected agriculture software vendors

Automation and control system providers

Environment and regulatory authorities

System integrators

Connectivity providers

Managed service providers

Cloud service providers

Telecommunication service providers

Agricultural associations

Agricultural automation providers

