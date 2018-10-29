Global Genome Editing Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Increasing funding for genome editing research is primarily driving the global genome editing market”

According to OMR analysis, the global genome editing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023) coupled with increasing funding for genome editing research. Additionally, the global genome editing market is segmented on the basis of technologies, application, end-users and regional outlook. The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Increasing funding for genome editing research is primarily contributing towards the market growth. National Institute of Health (NIH) has declared a plan in Jan 2018 to fund $190 million for research in genome editing. It is an effort intended for removing restrictions that reduces the use of genome editing for the treatment of patients. This new program named Somatic Cell Genome Editing by NIH will grant funding to the biomedical researchers in the six years from the beginning of 2018. These biomedical researchers will work together to improve the delivery mechanisms that enables to target gene editing tools among patients and develop new and advanced genome editors. In addition, they will develop assays to test the safety and effectiveness of the genome editing tools in human and animal cells as well as assemble a genome editing toolkit that will contain subsequent tools, methods and knowledge to be shared with the scientific community.

Moreover, in June 2018, Precision Biosciences, Inc. (a US-based biotechnology firm) closed an oversubscribed series B funding of $110 million. This funding is aimed for efforts on product development which is based on its platform, ARCUS genome editing. The funding was led by ArrowMark Partners and other new investors such as Franklin Templeton Investments, Cowen Healthcare Investments and Adage Capital Management. This is intended to broaden the applications of its genome editing platform, ARCUS in the areas of genetic disease and immuno-oncology, which in turn is expected to lead the way for the company to set up as a wholly integrated biotechnology firm. they will use this funding to leverage and expanding its product portfolio. Such kinds of funding activities are showing increasing focus on genome editing techniques, which in turn will lead to propel the market growth.

