Paul Mitchell won ‘The best shampoo award’ at Elle Beauty Awards 2018

Mumbai, October:Paul Mitchell was felicitated at the prestigious 12th edition of Elle Beauty Awards, 2018 that was held at TajLands End, Mumbai. In the shampoo category, Paul Mitchell won editor’s pick Best Shampoo award forPaul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo. In the past, Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo has bagged the award for Harper’s Bazaar 2017 150 Beauty Must-Haves for Best Scalp Treatment category too.

Tea Tree Special Shampoo contains natural tea tree oil that gently washes away impurities. Natural tea tree oil and peppermint helps soothe the scalp, while light notes of lavender leave hair smelling fresh. The product is great for all hair types and this invigorating cleanser leaves strands refreshingly clean and full of shine

A spread of the best beauty releases was put to the test at Olive Bar & Kitchen, Mumbai. The jury consisting of dermatologists Dr JamunaPai and Dr KiranLohia, make-up artists DeepaVerma and Cory Walia, Hairstylist Natasha, influencer Kayaan Contractor, fashion designers Krésha Bajaj Zaveri and Masaba Gupta awarded the products that underwent vigorous testing and stood a notch above the rest.

The awards were given out across 29 categories and over 15,000 of them joined in the process through online vote amongst 790 products ranging from skin care, anti-ageing, make-up, fragrances and hair care.

On winning the award, John Paul Dejoria, Co-founder and Chairmansays “We are thrilled to have received this award. We have put in alot of efforts in research and content for making this the most suitable product for the consumers. We believe that the Tea Tree range will do extremely well in the market and be a success.

The event saw the presence of several celebrities, socialites and heads of eminent beauty brands in the country. The event witnessed the following celebrities take home a few prestigious awards : DeepikaPadukone – The Global Beauty Star award, Twinkle Khanna- Ageless Beauty trophy, Aditi Rao Hydari – The Real Beauty Inspiration award, SonakshiSinha – Be More ELLE award, DishaPatani – The ELLE Active Star award, Luke Coutinho – the Best Health Expert trophy, Gabriel Georgio – The Best Hair Expert, Bollywood’s favourite Dr Jewel Gamadia – The Best Skin Expert, Vicky Kaushal -Breakthrough Star award, Clover Wootton – Make-up Artist Rising Star, SumayaDalmia – The Best Fitness Expert and ShagunKhanna – The Beauty Influencer award.