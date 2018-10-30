5th Edition of the 10 Day Women of India National Organic Festival

Gets Record Footfalls. Delhi Embraces Organic Lifestyle

“Good for Women; Good for India; Good for You!”

Amid the many calls for sustainable methods of agriculture and healthier eating options for the public at large this organic food initiative of the Ministry of WCD has found resounding support from opinion leaders and lifestyle experts.

From October 26th till November 4th New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) will be the hub of India’s most varied offerings of organic products from 26 States, ranging from food, wellness, personal care, home improvement, spices, staples, kitchen composters and for the first time ‘The Vegan Project’ and Food Court with cooked-on-site delicacies.

Organized on an annual basis by the Union Ministry of Women & Child Development since 2015, the 5th edition of the ‘Women of India National Organic Festival 2018’ celebrates and promotes women entrepreneurs and farmers in the organic field from across India. Participants from the remotest parts of the country travel and stay in Delhi free of cost for the entire duration of the Festival, while having the opportunity of selling their healthy and wholesome goods to the people of Delhi and surrounding areas.

According to the Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, “Organic options encourage consumers to adopt a healthier lifestyle while helping to protect the planet and its eroding natural resources. The Women of India National Organic Festival highlights the health and environmental advantages of organic goods, provides a platform for women engaged in this field and encourages the development of sustainable and easily accessible sales outlets for women producers from the remotest corners of India. The WOI National Festival has given a successful platform to empower women farmers and entrepreneurs in a festive and fruitful manner for the past 4 years. It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that the Ministry’s efforts ultimately boost these illustrious rural women’s local communities and economies by creating jobs and keeping farmers thriving in addition to spreading awareness about the benefits of organic products.”

To make the organic movement more accessible to the public, the Ministry of Women & Child Development changed the venue for the 2018 edition to IGNCA and has kept the Entry & Parking Free for All.

The Women of India Organic Festival 2018 from October 26-November 04, has producers and manufacturers of Organic Products from 26 Indian States. Over 500 women entrepreneurs from Leh to Kanyakumari and from Kohima to Kutch, will come together with their organic products including 1200 varieties of rice, several varieties of millets, cereals, pulses, spices, chilli chocolates, pumkin seeds, cookies, pickles, jams, marmalades, chutneys, juices, dry fruits, organic ice creams, ready-to-eat meals & snacks, oils, honey, tea, coffee, mushrooms, herbs, cosmetics, hair care, bath care, skin care, aromatherapy products, solar products, kitchen composters, organic seeds, organic cotton fabrics, linen fabrics, seeds jewellery, fruit wines, handmade papers from cow, rhino and elephant dung, cow dung air purifiers, water hyacinth crafts and other bio products.

With Diwali around the corner, Smt. Gandhi who does her festive gifting with organic products, encouraged Delhiites too to adopt this novel gifting idea. Apart from the novelty of it the Diwali gifts would automatically convey the regard and concern for the good health of one’s near and dear ones, she said.

The demand for Indian organic products is constantly increasing worldwide. India exported organic products worth $515 Million in financial year 2017-18. At present, the country is home to more than 835,000 organic producers, 699 processors and 669 exporters. It is also home to more than 30% of total number of organic producers (2.7 million) in the world.

Overall, the income and savings of a farmer using exclusively organic methods in agriculture increases by over 50% since there is no investment in costly chemical pesticides, fertilizers and preservatives.

The Ministry of Women & Child Development recognizes the urgent need for wholesome nutrition for the holistic development of Women and Children.

