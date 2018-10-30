Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Evolving Major Demand in Healthcare Industry Worldwide Till 2023

Market Highlights:

Every day, a healthy individual’s kidneys filter around 120 to 150 quarts of blood. If a person’s kidneys are not working efficiently, the waste gets accumulated in the blood. This may lead to coma and later death. Dialysis avoids the formation of waste products and toxins in the blood.

Dialysis machines are artificial kidneys used to filter patients’ blood during kidney damage, kidney dysfunction, kidney failure, and to remove excess impurities from kidneys. Dialysis machines use hemodialysis to purify the blood and balance the constituents. In this course, the patient’s blood is distributed through the machine which is filtered and well-adjusted for pH electrolytes and fluid concentration before sending it back to the patient’s body. Dialysis machines have extensive applications such as directing medical help to patients suffering from renal diseases.

Over the last decade, there had been many advances in renal dialysis equipment (both in portable and home dialysis machines), accessories, and consumables. According to the BCC Research report, the global market for kidney dialysis equipment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from an assessed USD 16.5 billion in 2017,

The development in this market is due to the rise in a number of End Stage Renal Disease Patients (ESRD), advanced technologies, and rise in cost-effective and accurate portable dialysis apparatus. The fast growth in the aging population, growing frequencies of diabetes and hypertension problems, and patients opting for dialysis treatments over kidney transplants due to lack of donors boost the market. Additionally, restrains for the market comprise the time consumption, risks and difficulties involved, and rules and regulations associated with dialysis.

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Key players of Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Ka, Davita Healthcare Partners Inc., Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Diaverum Deutschland GmbH, Nipro Corporation, Nxstage Medical, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Mar Cor Purification, Inc. (A Cantel Medical Company), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation). Terumo Corporation, Rockwell Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, and Hemoclean CO., LTD.

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market: Segmentation

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market, by Type

• Hemodialysis

• Conventional Hemodialysis

• Short Daily Hemodialysis

• Nocturnal Hemodialysis

• Peritoneal Dialysis

• Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

• Continuous Cycling Peritoneal Dialysis (CCPD)

• Intermittent Peritoneal Dialysis (IPD)

• Tidal Peritoneal Dialysis (TPD)

• Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT)

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market, by Apparatus Type

• Hemodialysis Equipment

• Hemodialysis Machines

• Dialyzers and Filters

• Blood Line Systems

• Concentrates and Solutions

• Tunneled Hemodialysis Catheters

• Vascular Access Devices

• Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment

• Concentrates and Solutions

• Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Machines

• Dialyzers

• Filters

• Consumables

• Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Systems

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market, by End-Users

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• In-Center Dialysis Settings

• Home Care

• Ambulatory Services

• Others

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market, by Region

• Americas

• North America

• US

• Canada

• South America

• Europe

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• UK

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Middle East

• Africa

Intended Audience

• Dialysis equipment and consumables manufacturing companies

• Dialysis services providers

• Nephrologists

• Dialysis nurses

• Critical care nurses

• Distributors, suppliers, and commercial service providers

• Hospitals, clinics, and dialysis centers

• Research laboratories and academic institutes

• Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

According to a survey by the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), more than 2.0 million people across the world are undergoing the dialysis treatment due to kidney failure.

The Americas is projected to lead the kidney dialysis equipment market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of kidney failure drives the market of this region. Increasing cases of hypertension and diabetes and higher reusable income among the people drive the market growth.

Europe is projected to be the second largest market after North America owing to progressive organizations and advanced medical compensation.

The Asia-Pacific region has an unprecedented market potential due to rise in a number of cases of kidney failure, low rate of organ transplantation, the rise in disposable income, and presence of large elderly population.

The Middle East and Africa accounts for the least share due to stringent government policies and low per capita income.

