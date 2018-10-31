Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market Research Report (2019-2024)

Artificial intelligence is a branch of computer science which has the potential to analyse complex data. Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the use of algorithms and software to approximate human cognition in the analysis of complex medical data.

Artificial intelligence is a rapidly evolving technology in healthcare industry. By providing rich and relevant information to patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs) with on-demand medical and clinical confidence, artificial intelligence can greatly advance HCP and patient communications.

Artificial intelligence has the potential to help address important health challenges, but it might be limited by the quality of available health data, and by the inability of artificial intelligence to display some human characteristics.

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market has gained sustainable growth owing to increasing use of big data in healthcare industry and growing importance of precision medicine. Improving medical infrastructure and growing expenditure on healthcare are some of the major factors responsible for this growth.

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market is hampered by ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software and reluctance among medical practitioners to artificial intelligence-based technologies.

Intel Corporation, Careskore, Enlitic, Inc., General Electric, General Vision, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, iCarbonX, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, Microsoft Corporation, Next IT Corp., NVIDIA CORPORATION, Oncora Medical, Sentrian, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, Welltok, Inc. and Zephyr Health, Inc.

By Technology:

Context Aware Processing, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing And Querying Method.

Offering:

Hardware Services

Software Services

Application:

Drug discovery, in-patient care and hospital management, lifestyle management and monitoring, medical imaging and diagnosis, patient data and risk analysis, precision medicine, research, virtual assistant and wearable’s.

Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world regions

Latin America

Middle East & Africa.

