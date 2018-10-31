Biologics Safety Testing Market 2017 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2023

Our latest research report entitled Biologics Safety Testing Market (by instruments and services(instruments, kits, reagents, services), test type(endotoxin, adventitious agent detection and residual host contaminant detection tests), application(tissue-related and blood-related products testing)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Biologics Safety Testing. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Biologics Safety Testing cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Biologics Safety Testing growth factors.

The forecast Biologics Safety Testing Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Biologics Safety Testing on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global biologics safety testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 12.0% and 12.5 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The global market size was USD 2.19 billion in 2015.

The report identified that global biologics safety testing is driven by factors such as number of drug launches are increased, technological advancements, increase in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries driven by government support and regulations. While the restraining factors include high cost of biologics safety testing. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as emerging markets offer profitable growth opportunities, increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing.

Segments Covered

The report on global biologics safety testing market covers the segments based on instruments and services, test type, and application. The instruments and services of biologics safety testing include instruments, kits & reagents and services. The test type segment includes bioburden tests, endotoxin tests, adventitious agent detection tests, cell line authentication and characterization tests, residual host contaminant detection tests, adventitious agent detection tests and other test. On the basis of application the global biologics safety testing market is segmented as vaccine & therapeutics development, tissue and tissue-related products testing, blood and blood-related products testing, stem cell research and cellular and gene therapy.

Geographies covered

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Globally, North America market dominated the world biologics safety testing market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023. Due to the increasing emerging economies like china and India, growing population.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biologics safety testing market such as, Toxikon Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Avance Biosciences Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., Pace Analytical Services Inc., Eurofins Scientific Se, Wuxi Apptec, Sartorius AG, Cytovance Biologics, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global biologics safety testing market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of biologics safety testing market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2016 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the biologics safety testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the biologics safety testing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

