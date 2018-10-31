Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Global Market Opportunity Assessment 2017-2022

Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Global Market Size:

The global coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market was valued at $199.5 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for $111.7 billion or 60% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for $60.7 billion or 30.4% of the global coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market.

Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, And Allied Activities Global Market Overview:

Laser engraving system technology is being highly used by the companies involved in the engraving etching and chasing of metals. Laser engraving and laser etching are contact-free, reduces the surface damage, are durable and are safer than toxic solvents, ink jet and acids. Laser engravings are faster than hand engraving, and dot-peen markings. Its applications comprise of product labeling and coding in the electronics industry (mobile phones, tables, etc.), tool construction, and medical technology.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, electro-less plating is gradually replacing electroplating process in many applications due to its environment friendly nature. Electro-less plating involves coating the plate with some chemical rather than electrical means. It enables to save energy and reduce the hazardous gas formed when using electrical energy.

Hy-Power Coatings Limited was the largest company in the global market. Hy-Power Coatings Limited provides electrostatic refinishing services. As a part of its growth strategy, Hy-Power Nano is currently focused on developing “next generation” nanocoating products that can deliver exceptional thermal insulation benefits. Base nano formulation and nano manufacturing in liquid dispersion agents are core competencies of Hy-Power Nano.

The coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities market is involved in heat treating, enameling, varnishing, electroplating, anodizing, coloring, finishing, hot dip galvanizing, engraving, chasing, or etching metals and metal products. These establishments coat, engrave, and heat treat metals and metal formed products fabricated at a different place. These activities often involve heating the metal, and the purpose is often to harden it.

