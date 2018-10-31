Discover the Horizontal Strapping Machine Market gain impetus due to the growing demand over 2028

Global Horizontal Strapping Machine: Market Overview

Strapping machines are used to dispenses, seal and tighten straps while bundling or packing. It allows the horizontal strapping of palletized loads by means of straps made of polypropylene or polyester. Horizontal strapping machine is ideal for cartons, books, calcium-plastic cases, hard and soft packages. Horizontal strapping machine is easy to use and has low maintenance costs. It can straps all kinds of articles whether it is in the form of square, cylinder or in any annulation. Horizontal strapping machine provides accurate positioning of straps and high production throughput of 8 straps per minute depending upon load size and conveyer speed. Semi-automatic horizontal strapping machines & fully automatic horizontal strapping machines are preferred by manufacturers. Selecting horizontal strapping machine is very crucial as if not selected properly it can damage the product during transit which can lead to inappropriate packaging. The main application of horizontal strapping machines includes commodity, apparels, newspaper and merchandise products, food & beverage, chemical, machinery & hardware & textile industries

Horizontal Strapping Machine Market: Dynamics

The growing demand in packaging industry for various applications is appraised to be a key factor. Horizontal strapping machines are very popular due to strap guide system, safety device & top-down or bottom-up strapping patterns and are preferred over vertical strapping machine. With the rise in online shopping, the manufacturers are preferring the horizontal strapping machines where proper packaging of products or parcels is one of major concern. Furthermore, in the developing economies such as India and China of Asia Pacific are witnessing enormous growth in the horizontal strapping machines. Factors such as increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles are driving the food & beverage industry which in turn driving the growth of horizontal strapping machines in most of the industries.

Utilization of horizontal strapping machines in various industries such as commercial & general packaging, newspaper printing and many other industry is expected to fuel the demand in the market. Rising consumer awareness towards the food safety is also driving the demand for sealed packaging which further increases the demand for horizontal strapping machines. However, large capital investment, availability of conventional machines and use of aluminum as a substitute for strapping is likely to hinder the horizontal strapping machine market

Horizontal Strapping Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the global key players in the horizontal strapping machine market are as follows: Join Pack Machines Pvt. Ltd.,Vinayak Packaging Industries,Messersì Packaging S.r.l,Dynaric Inc.,Go Packaging LLC.,Mosca GmbH,Strapex Group,Signode Packaging Systems Corporation,Transpak Equipment Corp.,StraPack Inc.

Horizontal Strapping Machine Market: Key Developments

FROMM Holding AG., a Switzerland based company has acquired PAC Strapping Products Inc. and US Strapping Company Inc. in 2018.StraPack Inc. has expanded its third manufacturing site in 2013 & acquired Nichiro Kogyo Co., Ltd., a leading machinery manufacturing industry.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market, Changing market dynamics in the industry, In-depth market segmentation, Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments, Competitive landscape, Strategies of key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on market performance, Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

