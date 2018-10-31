Global Coated Fabrics Market Research Report 2018-23 | TechSci Research

A new market research report titled “Global Coated Fabrics Market, By Product (Polymer Coated Fabrics, Rubber Coated Fabrics and Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings), By Application (Transportation, Industrial, Protective Clothing, Roofing, Awnings & Canopies, Furniture & Seating and Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023“, has been added to the wide online database overseen by TechSci Research. The study talks about the prime market growth factors alongside future projections that would affect the global coated fabrics market amid the forecast period between 2018 and 2023. The concerned study is broken-down in various market factors including top players, demand & production stats, challenges, and opportunities with the end goal to edify the readers about the real scenario in the Global Coated Fabrics Market.

Global Coated Fabrics Market is projected to reach USD 25.42 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 4% from 2018 to 2023 owing to increasing demand from end-use applications like transportation, furniture & seating, and roofing, agriculture & medical etc. Based on product type, the market has been categorised into Polymer Coated Fabrics, Rubber Coated Fabrics and Fabric-Backed Wall Coverings. In 2017, the Polymer coated fabrics account for the largest product type in the global coated fabrics market owing to the increasing usage in various applications and the segment is projected to dominate the market over the next five years as well. Based on application, the market has been categorised into Transportation, Industrial, Protective Clothing, Roofing, Awnings & Canopies, Furniture & Seating and Others. The Transportation segment is projected to be the fastest growing application of coated fabrics during 2018-2023 owing to increasing usage of polymer and rubber coated fabrics. APAC region is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in the Global Coated Fabrics Market are Low & Bonar PLC, Saint-Gobain S.A., Omnovo Solutions Inc., SRF Limited, Takata Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Seaman Corporation, Serge Ferrari Group, Sioen Industries NV, Haartz Corporation etc.

