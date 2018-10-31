Global Metabolomics Biomarker Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Innovative development in informatics and analytical technologies are boosting the global metabolomics biomarker market”

According to the OMR analysis, the global metabolomics biomarker market is growing at a significant rate during 2018-2023. Metabolomics are profiling of metabolites in biofluids, cells and tissues, which are routinely applied as a tool for biomarker discovery. Due to innovation and developments in informatics and analytical technologies, enables in expanding metabolomic analyses and to understand the systems-level effects of metabolites. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis and analyst insights.

Metabolomics enables in advance the current understanding, diagnosis and treatment of several health conditions, which includes cancer, cardiovascular and neurological disorder. It enables in identifying pathophysiological processes and mechanisms of disease and management of targeted disease. The metabolomics biomarkers in tissue samples or biopsies, categorize and stage the progression of cancers, which enables in making appropriate decisions for treatment. The extensive application of metabolomics biomarker in colorectal cancer detection is driving the metabolomics biomarker market. The abnormal growth of cells in colon or rectum causes colorectal cancer, which is third commonly diagnosed cancer. According to American cancer society, about 27,150 men and 23,110 women died from Colorectal cancer in 2017. It is estimated about 95,520 new cases of colon cancer and 39,910 cases of rectal cancer diagnosed in US.

The market on the basis of geography is divided among four major regions – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the metabolomics biomarker market and have the highest market share during the forecast period 2018-2023. Due to high product commercialization rates, development in healthcare sector and increasing use of biomarkers in drug discovery and development enables in boosting metabolomics biomarker market. Asia-Pacific shows high growth rate in metabolomics biomarker market due to increasing demand for improved pharmaceutical products, which are generated from emerging economies such as India and China, are significant contributing in the growth of the market.

