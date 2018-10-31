Metal Stamping Market to Perceive Substantial Growth by the End 2026

Metal Stamping Market: Overview

Metal stamping is the process of using stamping presses, i.e. machinery fitted with dies, to provide three-dimensional shapes to sheet metals such as stainless steel, aluminum, zinc, and copper. These shaped metals are then used in various big and small products, ranging from pots and pans to automotive parts and large machineries. Metal stamping is an industrial process. It is replacing several existing metal forming processes such as die casting and forging due to advantages such as low production costs owing to high production rate. Other benefits include creation of stronger and more durable products.

Metal Stamping Market: Key Segments

The global metal stamping market can be segmented based on type of machine, application, end-user industry, and region.

Stamping machines or presses occupy considerable floor space in a factory. Its basic operation is to ram a metal die arm downwards toward a lower die with the aim and force of shaping, cutting, or working on a metal sheet. The powering mechanism of the machine depends upon the type of the machine. Essentially, metal stamping presses can be mechanical, hydraulic, or servo. Mechanical stamping press operates on motor-driven flywheels, while hydraulic press uses water pressure. Customized servo motors are also used to power stamping presses.

Metal Stamping Market: Drivers & Restraints

Metal stamping is carried out using various functions such as blanking, punching, metal tooling, coining, embossing, and deep drawing. The production of metal shape can involve one, several, or all of the functions.

Blanking is a task, wherein a metal workpiece is removed from the primary metal sheet by ramming the die arm into the metal sheet. The removed piece of metal can either be a new workpiece or a blank. Similarly, the punching process is used to punch holes of required size, shape, quantity, and design into metal sheets. Blanks as well as metals removed to make holes can be recycled into other products.

Metal tooling involves several steps to produce metal components according to customized specifications of clients. Production can also be assisted by software in case of extreme precision requirements. Deep drawing is another process, wherein software, in the form of CAD/CAM computer generated drawing, is used to manufacture three-dimensional objects. Embossing is the process used to stamp a design into the metal from the back, resulting in a raised pattern on the front of the piece. Coining is a pressing task to stamp intricate details into the metal sheet. Other functions include shaving, trimming, forming, and swaging.

Metal Stamping Market: Regional Outlook

These tasks lead to the manufacture of products used in various industries such as transportation, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, telecommunication, and industrial machinery. In terms of region, the metal stamping market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The metal stamping market is directly affected by the amount of manufacturing that takes place in a region or country. Asia Pacific is a hub for metal stamping.

Metal Stamping Market: Key Players

Large numbers of companies provide metal stamping services. These are spread across various regions and have varying degrees of reach and expertise. Major metal stamping market include HTT Inc., Brandauer, Nelson-Miller, Alcoa, Thyssenkrupp, and American Axle & Manufacturing.

