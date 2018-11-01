Humanized Mice Model Market : Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2026

Global Humanized Mice Model Market: Overview

The healthcare industry, despite facing vast political and economic uncertainty in the past few years, continues to remain dynamic when it comes to funds being diverted to the R&D sector and the introduction of novel and technologically advanced medical devices, medical imaging equipment, and pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. This has necessitated the development of genetically modified and new varieties of immune deficient humanized mice models for testing new approaches for elucidating disease progression, disease etiology, and metastasis and progression of tumors.

Speedy technological advancements have been seen in the area, leading to the development of transgenic mouse, knock-in mouse, and knock-out mouse. Attempts to engraft mouse bone marrow with human hematopoietic stem cells and mouse liver with human hepatocytes, allowing them to overcome the limitations of the conventional xenograft models, has also provided new opportunities to the market.

Global Humanized Mice Model Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising demand from the healthcare sector for more effective screening of new drug candidates discovered to treat a variety of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular conditions, diabetes, and cancers, has remained one of the leading factors driving increased research activities in the field of humanized mice models. The market has also witnessed an influx of new players owing to the rising demand for better mice models that are capable of overcoming limitations of xenograft models. The consecutive rise in competition has also compelled companies to focus more on R&D activities aimed at the development of more reliable mice models that can improve the outcomes of research studies.

Moreover, the market benefits from the fact that humanized mice models are better research tools as compared to mutant mouse protein. Humanized mice models are considered more realistic for studying tumors as compared to cultured cancer cells and also find usage for evaluating the safety of certain biologics when neither rats nor normal mice are useful.

Global Humanized Mice Model Market: Segmentation

For the study, the global humanized mice model market has been segmented based on criteria such as type of model, application, end user, and geography. Based on type of model, the market has been covered for varieties such as cell-based humanized mice model and genetic humanized mice model. Based on application, the report analyzes the humanized mice model market in fields such as oncology, toxicology, infectious diseases, regenerative medicine, toxicology, neurobiology, and Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). The key end users of humanized mice models examined in the report include contract research organization, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic and research institutions.

Global Humanized Mice Model Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Based on geography, the report presents an analytical overview of the humanized mice model market in regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the humanized mice model market in North America presently accounts for a significant share in the overall humanized mice model market thanks to a well-established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical research industry. Presence of some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the region also makes it highly promising for a variety of products employed in research activities. Europe also holds a notable share in the overall humanized mice model market owing to the well-established medicine manufacturing sector and the presence of some of the world’s most prominent research laboratories and research-oriented universities.

The humanized mice model market in Asia Pacific is also gaining prominence owing to the rising numbers of contract research organizations in the region and increased funds being poured into the R&D sector associated with the pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals sectors. The region is expected to remain a lucrative regional humanized mice models market in the next few years owing to the increased influx of research activities in the region’s CMOs.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global humanized mice model market are Trans Genic Inc., Ltd., THE JACKSON LABORATORY, Crown Bioscience Inc., Genoway S.A., Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Ingenious Targeting Laboratory Inc., HuMurine Technologies, and Yecuris Corporation.

