Mobile Gaming Market Analysis, Growth, Share, Industry Trends, Supply Demand, Forecast and Sales to 2023

Market synopsis

With the increasing adoption for smartphones, tablets and personal digital assistants in the developing countries such as India, China, and others, the mobile gaming market has seen tremendous growth as the smart devices offer increased accessibility to gaming and other applications. Also, the smart devices enable easy access to the available high-speed Internet and cloud technology which offers multi-platform support for the application developers. Mobile Gaming Market has enhanced the experience of wireless multiplayer gaming owing to the developing Internet services and emerging wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Wimax, Bluetooth, and others. However, the dynamic consumer requirements associated with display themes is one of the major retstraints for the market as each game is developed considering a particular theme at its initial stage which is difficult to modify later. Also, due to increasing market competition, the timeline of developing games along with custom requirements has narrowed which is affecting the quality of products. This increasing competition thereby is one of the major challenge for the growth of the mobile gaming market.

The latest trends prevalent in the mobile gaming market are console quality mobile games and wearable devices for gaming. The introduction of smartphones enabled with powerful graphics and increased storage capacity allows developers to build console quality games across various mobile platforms. Wearable devices such as starVR, Emotiv Insight, HTC Vive and Microsoft HoloLens with virtual and augmented reality are enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Key players

The prominent players active in the market of mobile gaming are, Google, Inc. (US), Apple, Inc. (US), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China), Electronic Arts Inc. (US), Nintendo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France), Gameloft SE (France), Glu Mobile Inc. (US) and MocoSpace (US).

Other players include Supercell (Finland), Niantic (US), NetEase (China), Machine Zone (US), Netmarble (South Korea), King Digital Entertainment (US), Jam City(US), Rovio (Finland), Playrix (Russia), and Miniclip (Switzerland).

Segmentation

The mobile gaming market has been broadly segmented into type, device, and platform.

By type, the market is segmented into action/adventure, strategy & brain, casino, sport and role-playing games, and others.

By device, the market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, PDAs, and others

By platform, the market is segmented into Android, iOS, and Windows.

Regional analysis

The mobile gaming market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of mobile gaming market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the mobile gaming market during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of smartphones and mobile gaming in the region. North America has been recognized as a leader in technological inventions and innovations owing to high investments in research in technologies such as cloud, wireless, and augmented and virtual reality among others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other smart devices in the developing economies such as India, China, and South Korea. Addiitonally, the increasing digitalization and adoption of cloud-based services in these countries has improved the game development & multi-player experience which is influencing the market of mobile gaming in Asia-Pacific positively.

Industry News

July 3, 2018, According to AT&T, the future of mobile gaming is expected to heavily depend upon 5G networking and edge computing, with the latter providing high-end performance to gamers with lower battery consumption and the former offering high-speed and increased Internet bandwidth to enhance multi-player gaming experience.

July 5, 2018, ASUS Tek Computers, a Taiwan based computer and mobile hardware manufacturer, has confirmed the launch of its latest mobile model ASUS ROG during the third quarter of 2018, which is highly optimized for gaming. Features of ROG phone include 6-inch OLED screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 2.96 GHz SoC 4000 mAh battery.

