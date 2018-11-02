inventory management, order management multichannel marketplaces, shipping, warehouse management

Multichannel inventory management – To gear up your business

A successful multichannel E-commerce involves more than the listing of products in different channels. It requires an effective multichannel inventory management solution as well. You might have noticed during the initial years of your online selling, there were many inventory hiccups you might have faced during the season where sales were on the higher side. You might have faced difficulties in some or the other factors like orders, inventory, shipping or accounting if you were not using an inventory management software.

Know the Benefits of a good E-commerce inventory Management software

Full inventory control at your fingertips

Whether you sell on Amazon, eBay, Etsy, through shopping carts like Magento, Shopify or any website platform, you can have complete control of your inventory at your fingertips at all time and from anywhere in the world.

Eliminate the risk of Overselling

As the E-commerce inventory management software has the ability to synchronize all the selling channels it enables automatic inventory updates on every channel or platform. After every sale, your stock levels would be automatically updated thus having a complete track of the stocks and eliminating the need of overselling.

Spend less time on inventory management

Free up yourself by automating everything from inventory level updates and stock replenishment to warehouse management. 100% error-free operation with no scope of any human errors that may affect your business reputation.

Maintain accurate stock levels

An automated inventory management software allows you to keep a track on low inventory levels, alert you for stock demands and provide you with an appropriate reorder parameter. The inventory software will help you to avoid the risk of overstocking and stockouts.

Management of products with expiration dates

In order to improve business efficiency, it is important to know which are the products whose expiration dates are nearing or are already expired. The multichannel inventory management software would help you to reduce product spoilage, increase the profitability by tracking and prioritizing the products and batches as per their expiration dates.

Get more freedom to grow your business

The multichannel inventory management software simplifies business growth and also gives you the tools to expand your business across new channels as well as into international markets, and all this from a single platform.

KartzHub is the only E-commerce management software that helps you sell better and in various marketplaces including international markets. Automate your selling process and spend less time on order processing, labeling, picking, packing and more time on promoting your business.