As two important network equipment manufacturers from China, Huawei and ZTE supplied similar networking products to network providers and users worldwide. As the typical network terminals, Huawei and ZTE both have a series of 4G LTE Router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html) for hundreds of network carriers and thousands of end-users all over the world. The ZTE MF286 and Huawei B315 are two of the most popular 4G WiFi routers. Those who don’t use the two routers may don’t know what the difference between Huawei B315 and ZTE MF286 is. To buy one of the two routers, they may feel hard to decide. We will compare the Huawei B315 and ZTE MF286 router(https://www.4gltemall.com/zte-mf286-4g-lte-cat6-router.html) to give a clue.

Huawei B315 VS ZTE MF286 Appearance and Interfaces

Huawei B315 and ZTE MF286 are both typical WiFi router for home. On the front, there are some indicators for Power, WiFi, Data, and Signal. ZTE MF286 has also the indicator for telephone and battery. The Huawei B315 doesn’t have the telephone port and battery, so there is no indicator for a telephone. On the back, they both have 1 port for WAN/LAN and 3 ports for LAN. The ZTE MF286 router has two telephone ports and one USB port, which are not available in Huawei 4G Router B315(https://www.4gltemall.com/huawei-b315-lte-cpe.html).

They both have the interface for an external power adapter, the Huawei B315 also have the reset hole at the side of the adapter. ZTE MF286 provides a button switch to power on or off the router. The SIM card slot is both located at the side of the two routers.

ZTE MF286 VS Huawei B315 Specs and Features

From the appearance and interfaces, we can see the ZTE MF286 and Huawei B315 are very similar in shape but there is the obvious difference in the interfaces and battery; they are both designed for the home WiFi router. Then we compare the ZTE MF286 specs with Huawei B315 specs:

Model: ZTE MF286

Product type: LTE WiFi Router with Ethernet port

Category: LTE Cat.6

Chipset: Qualcomm MDM9230

LTE Data rates: DL 300Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: Band 1/3/7/8/28

WLAN: 802.11b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max supported users: 64 users

MIMO: 3 x 3 MIMO

Antenna: Two, SMA-female jacks

Buy Antenna: ZTE MF286 outdoor antenna(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-lte-outdoor-antenna-2-x-sma-connectors.html)

App management: ZTELink APP

SIM Size: Standard SIM

Battery: Removable, 3000mAh

Dimensions: 180 × 170 × 30 mm

Interfaces:

* 3 x LAN port(RJ45)

* 1 x LAN/WAN port (RJ45)

* 2 x telephone port(RJ11)

* Two external LTE antenna ports (SMA-Female)

* One micro-SIM card slot

* 1 x USB 2.0 port”

Datasheet: ZTE MF286 Datasheet(PDF)

User Manual: ZTE MF286 User Manual(PDF)

Other features: Firewall, CS Voice, VoIP, TR069 Remote Management, HTTP Online Upgrade, QoS, USB Share, UPnP, IPV6, DLNA, Fax, Print, VPN

Firmware download: ZTE MF286 firmware

Driver: ZTE MF286 driver

Reviews: ZTE MF286 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/zte-mf286-4g-lte-cat6-wireless-router-review/)

Price/USD: 199.00USD

Model: Huawei B315s

Product type: LTE WiFi Router with Ethernet port

Category: LTE Cat.4

Chipset: Hisilicon Balong

LTE Data rates: DL 150Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands:

* Huawei B315s-22: 4G LTE B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B38

* Huawei B315s-607: 4G Band 1/3/7/8/28/40

* Huawei B315s-936: 4G Band 1/3/40/41

* Huawei B315s-608: 4G Band 1/3/5/7/28″

WLAN: 802.11b/g/n, 2.4GHz

Max supported users: 32 users

MIMO: n/a

Antenna: Two, SMA-female jacks

Buy Antenna: Huawei B315 external antenna(http://www.4gltemall.com/4g-antenna-two-sma-connector.html)

App management: Huawei Hilink APP

SIM Size: Standard SIM

Battery: No

Dimensions: 186.0 x 139.0 x 46.0mm

Interfaces:

* 1 x power adapter port

* 3 x LAN port(RJ45)

* 1 x LAN/WAN port (45)

* 1 x telephone port(RJ11)(depends)

* Two external LTE antenna ports (SMA-J1.5)

* One SIM card slot

* 1 x USB 2.0 port(depends)

Datasheet: Huawei B315 Datasheet(PDF)

User Manual: Huawei B315 Manual(PDF)

Other features: VoIP, DHCP, NAT, IPv6/IPv4 dual stack, Firewall, Port forwarding, DMZ, ALG, Remote management

Firmware download: Huawei B315s Firmware

Driver: Huawei B315s driver

Reviews: Huawei B315 Review(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/huawei-b315-4g-lte-router-overview/)

Price/USD: 169.00

Summary

From the specs table, we can see that the ZTE MF286 is more advanced than Huawei B315. ZTE MF286 router could support LTE Cat6 achieving download speed up to 300mbps and upload speed to 50Mbps. But unlike Huawei 4G Wireless router(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/huawei-4g-lte-wifi-router.html), ZTE MF286 has only one variant model while Huawei B315 has many variant models supporting various LTE frequency bands. The unique feature of ZTE MF286 is that it has a removable battery of 3000mAh, which makes it would work like a mobile WiFi router. The feature is not common in similar routers.

ZTE MF286 could support up to 64 wireless users while Huawei B315 router could support half to 32 WiFi-enabled devices. They both use standard 6 pin SIM card. With the advanced feature, ZTE MF286 price is a little bit higher than that of Huawei B315. If you are looking for a router that can provide faster speeds, it’s better to buy ZTE MF286. But if you concern about the price, Huawei B315 is a decent and budget router to buy.

Sourcing from https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/zte-mf286-vs-huawei-b315/