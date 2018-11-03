Godrej Alive – Introducing Luxurious Apartments in LBS Marg Thane

Godrej Alive is an upcoming and promising development by Godrej Properties and it is located at Mulund-Thane circle opposite to Raheja Garden and next to Tip Top Plaza hotel. The project is stretched over 6.7 acres of landmarks. The project is going to offer 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK luxurious units with spacious bedrooms and various amazing facilities with premium specifications to offer comfortable living. Located at Mulund Thane, Godrej Alive is your new address to lead a pleasing lifestyle. This project is going to have all apartments ranging from 2BHK to 4BHK to buy as per your needs without having to compromise on any facilities and space.

Godrej Properties is yet another name of trust in real estate industry. The project is known to have grand finish, innovative design and beautiful look which all make this project unique and special. If you are looking for an ideal home with serene surrounding, invest in Godrej Alive as it is located in one of the future-ready and exciting locations of the city. Godrej Alive Mulund is going to have entrance with beautiful view to make you feel blessed at the moment you step in with over 50% of open space with lush greens, activities like Tai Chi, bungee dancing, digital workout which activates your mind, soul and body and other amenities. Godrej Mulund is known to be a true blend of luxury and nature.

Godrej Alive is known to have large corridors apart from five high speed elevators in each tower and the project will also have two basements and it will have 26 floors built in the tower. It will have large parking space and this project is well covered with lush greens to provide ample fresh air to you and your family throughout the day. To make your life more enjoyable and easy, you can find plenty of world-class facilities that are present in this landmark.

The project includes squash court, music jam room, bungee dancing, culinary club, and air yoga which can definitely release the stress from your body and mind after a busy day at work. Some of the other amenities in this project include kids zone to keep your kids happy, observatory with telescope, senior citizen club, aqua gym and running track are some of the best-in-class and luxurious amenities that you cannot find in any other projects of various builders. So, come and explore this wonderful project which is designed for the ones who always desired to have in its best. So, grab this opportunity of buying dream home in this city.

Location Advantages

Godrej Alive is located strategically at Mulund Thane circle. It is among the most promising landmarks of the city. It is located in the proximity to IT parks, schools, and healthcare centers with best facilities like Hira Mongi Navneet Hospital in your reach. The project is strategically covered with natural beauty and it is covered with mesmerizing view and lush greens. It is positioned away from the busy life which is loaded with hustles and bustles of the city.

