Simply Chaise Supplies Bespoke Ottomans and Footstools for Homes

Simply Chaise is the UK’s leading chaise longue specialist. Other than chaise longues, the company provides masterfully crafted ottomans and footstools.

[NEWQUAY, 06/11/2018] — Simply Chaise offers clients a range of chaise ottomans and footstools. Their products bring a touch of sophistication and comfort to any interior. The ottomans and stools are available in numerous fabrics and can be customised to match their clients’ existing furniture. With their excellent craftsmanship and efficient customer service, the company sees to it that there’s a product suited for every preference.

Original and customisable designs

Simply Chaise’s online collection of ottomans and footstools are designed by none other than their clients. Customers have the option to choose from four different kinds of leg styles, five leg colours and the thickness of the product’s padding.

Leg style options include castor, round, Queen Ann and straight. Available leg colours are white, black, brown, mahogany and tan.

Simply Chaise’s footstool collection

The Florence designer footstool/pod adds a touch of luxury to any home. Its thick padding and luxurious deep buttons give it a cosy and comfortable feel. The pod is designed to be versatile and lightweight and is ideal as an extra seat or comfortable footrest in a bedroom or living room. The Florence pod comes in silver, beige and black.

The Anastasia Small Footstool Pouffe has a superb quality finish and is a beautiful addition to any sophisticated room. The footstool is crafted with thicker padding, complementing its fabric and enhancing its luxurious look. The Anastasia footstool comes in white faux leather, red chenille, beige chenille and black chenille. Its price ranges from £49.99 to 94.99.

The Bertie Medium Footstool Pouffe is made with a selection of high-quality finishes. The footstool is elegantly designed to bring a note of luxury to your décor. Its simple lines, beautiful upholstery and soft padding make it a must-have item of indulgence. The Bertie footstool comes in duck egg linen, silver faux suede, black chenille and beige chenille.

Interested parties may browse the rest of Simply Chaise’s catalogue of products at https://www.simplychaise.co.uk/product-category/footstools-ottomans.

Delivery details

Before dispatch, products at Simply Chaise go through a full quality inspection, making sure that their clients receive their desired pieces in perfect condition.

Since all of Simply Chaise’s products are carefully handcrafted, the company dispatches any purchases within 3-4 weeks of orders being placed and confirmed. Simply Chaise has a delivery charge of £26.99 for all of their chaise longue and slipper sofa products. Simply Chaise utilises the services of a trusted courier to deliver their chairs to any UK postcode area. Post and packaging discounts are available for two or more orders.

About Simply Chaise

Simply Chaise is an established provider of bespoke handcrafted furniture pieces in the UK. The company provides a range of superb and bespoke chaise longues manufactured by their team of expert craftspeople. The company’s catalogue also includes slipper sofas, occasional chairs and bedroom furniture. Their unique range of furniture uses both traditional and modern upholstery methods and designs.

Learn more about Simply Chaise and their range of products by visiting their website at https://www.simplychaise.co.uk.