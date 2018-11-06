Unlicensed Real Estate ‘Consultants’ Pose Significant Risks to Home Buyers and Sellers, Says Inland Real Estate School.

The Inland Real Estate School lays out recommendations for strengthening consumer protection and raising professional standards for Real Estate Broker License.

Chicago, IL, Nov 05, 2018 –To trade in real estate, real estate professionals must follow a strict set of rules laid out to get the Real Estate Broker License. Currently, there are some unlicensed real estate ‘consultants’ in Illinois operating outside of the rules designed to protect consumers, and that needs to change in part one of a three-part report – Roadmap to a New REBBA.

If accepted, this recommendation, along with several others, will modernize the legislation governing real estate professionals and Illinois Real Estate Continuing Education in Illinois, raise Real Estate Broker License standards and better protect Illinois’s home buyers and sellers in the biggest transaction of their lives.

Buyers do not have enough resources to stand against an unlicensed real estate consultant if the sale of their home goes poorly. “There is a grey area in REBBA and these consultants who do not have a Real Estate Broker License are exploiting it to take advantage of unsuspecting home buyers and sellers. These operators represent themselves as real estate professionals and often target New Canadian communities. It’s time to throw the book at these unlicensed operators by modernizing Illinois Real Estate Continuing Education.

Level playing field if buying a new or resale home: REBBA currently exempts builders and developers from having to follow the rules that all real estate salespeople in Illinois must follow when trading in real estate. Providing the option for a more transparent offer process: If buyers and sellers want a transparent, multiple-offer process, REBBA should allow for it with buyer and seller consent.

At the time when REBBA came to life, it was the era of the fax machine and smart phones were not yet invented – the real estate market has changed tremendously since then and so has the Illinois Real Estate Continuing Education patterns. “It’s time for the legislation to catch up with the modern methods of Illinois Real Estate Continuing Education. Upgrading the rules will enhance professionalism in our industry, which is what Realtors want and what home buyers and sellers deserve.”

