Ayushmann Khurrana reveals a heart-warming moment at CNBC-TV18’s Young Turks Conclave

New Delhi, November 2018: CNBC-TV18’s Young Turks Conclave brought the ‘Young Turks of Cinema’ – Ayushmann Khurrana and Rana Daggubati together to discuss everything cinema. Ayushmann’s back-to-back successes with ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi,’ ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan,’ ‘Andhadhun,’ and ‘Badhaai Ho,’ was definitely a part of the conversation, with the host Rajeev Masand questioning the star about the reaction he has been receiving from the people, post the success.

Rajeev narrated how the popular actress Surekha Sikri, who plays Ayushmann’s grandmother in ‘Badhaai Ho’ was hugged by the female personnel at a security check, post the success of the movie.

Commenting on the response to the movie, Ayushmann shared, “One elderly woman also gave me a peck at the airport; she was really sweet. She told me, ‘Tu perfect beta hai, tu raja beta hai, tu sarvagun sampann bachcha hai,’ this is the magic of cinema. I am listening to (the words) ‘raja beta’ after 20 years, my grandmother used to call me that when she was alive. But you know, it is very overwhelming the kind of reactions we get; the people believe in you.”

Rajeev also went on to mention how his colleagues upon seeing Rana Duggubati mentioned that is this how tall he really is; with the conversation then veering to how the people begin to perceive you based on the success of your films; thereby truly encapsulating the power of cinema.