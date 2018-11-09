Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 9, 2018: Indoor location-based services (LBS) is a software-level service that uses location data to control features indoor.

In 2017, the global Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

Cisco Systems

GloPos

Google

HERE

iinside

IndoorAtlas

Micello

Microsoft

Navizon

Qualcomm Technologies

Ruckus Wireless

Shopkick

Sprooki

YOOSE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Analytics and Insights

Campaign Management

Consumer Services

Enterprise Services

Location and Alerts

Location-based Advertising Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

