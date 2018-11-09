Protein Ingredients Market Strategy Framework, Competitive Landscape, Vendor, Trends Till 2025

9 Nov 2018: Global Protein Ingredients Market size is expected to reach USD 48.77 billion by 2025. Protein is a macronutrient which is essential to building blocks of the human body. It is generally found in animal product and present in the other sources such as legumes and nuts. Seafood, meat, poultry, beans, grains and dairy products are the good sources of protein. The increasing awareness amongst the consumers, especially for dietary supplements and functional foods is a main factor drive the growth of market in the coming years. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. There are two types of protein-based products are available such as animal proteins and plant proteins. The animal proteins consist of egg protein, whey protein concentrates, milk protein concentrates/ isolates, whey protein hydrolysates, gelatin, whey protein isolates, casein/ caseinates and others whereas the plant protein including wheat, soy protein concentrates, textured soy protein, soy protein isolates, pea, canola and others.

The “soy protein concentrates” are the high consumed form of plant proteins ingredients and is projected to grow at the higher CAGR in the upcoming period due to it easily digestible and having greater fat retention capacity and higher nutritional level. Also, the soy concentrates are increasingly used in breakfast cereals, baked products, meat products and poultry products. Protein ingredients could be explored by application such as infant formulations, foods & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, animal feed, protein & nutritional bars, supplements & nutritional powders, pharmaceuticals, breakfast cereals, bakery & confectionery, dairy products, meat & meat products and others.

The “food & beverage” industry is expected to hold the large market share in the years to come owing to the growing population, changing lifestyle of consumers and rising number of cafes & restaurants especially in the emerging countries of India and China. The factors that play an important role in the growth of this market include increasing demand, growing population, increasing urbanization & industrialization, growing consumer inclination towards healthy food, rising concerns about animal nutrition & health, increasing demand for superior personal & health care products, increasing health consciousness among consumers and increasing demand for processed foods & energy drinks.

Moreover, rapidly growing food & beverages industry in Asia Pacific countries including India, Malaysia, China & Indonesia and growing domestic demand for foods & beverages in emerging countries of BRICS are expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming period. In addition, the growing demand for soy proteins for food applications such as snacks, dairy products and sports nutrition will positively contribute to the growth of the protein ingredients market in the next couple of years.

However, fluctuating prices of protein-based products is negatively impacting the growth of protein ingredients industry. The market is widely analyzed based on different regional factors such as gross domestic product (GDP), demographics, acceptance, inflation rate and others. The market is categorized based on product type, form, application and geography. The market is classified into form such as isolate, concentrate and others.

North America is expected to hold the large market share in the upcoming period due to increasing consumption of energy bars, snacks & cold cereals, growing demand for high nutritional products, increasing disposable income, new product development, increasing the number of health conscious population and growing food & beverage industry. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the higher CAGR in the years to come owing to growing exports and domestic demand. The growth of cosmetics & healthcare industries in India, Japan, South Korea and China, coupled with the low manufacturing cost of protein-based products as compared to the U.S. and European countries, is expected to boost the protein ingredients market growth in the upcoming period.

The key players contributing to the robust development of the protein ingredients industry include DuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Inc., Cargill Inc., Kewpie Corporation, Kerry Group plc, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Arla Foods, Bunge Limited, AMCO Proteins, Omega Protein Corporation, GELITA AG, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Hilmar Ingredients and CHS Inc. The major market players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

