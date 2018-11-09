Wire Stripping Machine Market Emerging Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Share 2025

9th November 2018 – Global Wire Stripping Machine Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and geography. Wire stripping machine removes the insulation from coaxial cables, electrical wires, and related types of wiring. This machine is an industrial version used for heavy duty covering tasks. In the market, both – automatic and manual types of wire stripping machines are available. Also, various types of wire stripping methods are available such as cutting, thermal, abrasive, mechanical, laser, and chemical.

A manual wire stripper usually consists of a pair of scissors or wire cutter like device that has two opposing blades with a series of different sized notches while an automatic wire stripper grips and strips the wire in a single motion. Automatic wire stripper is faster than manual wire stripper and suitable for people who require tools capable of facilitating higher volume stripping.

In abrasive wire stripping machines, the user keeps the wire between two abrasive wheels normally made up of wore or fiber glass. The abrasive wheel should have the right material and texture to pact with the insulation and wire gauge involved. When wrong wheel material is involved, this does result in damage to the conducting metal or wire will break.

In the market, advanced wire stripping machines are available that use microcomputers with pre-programmed stripping options. These advanced machines cut the wire automatically and have multiple cutting and stripping procedures available. Length and distance of the machines are programmable and they will normally support middle strip, complete strip, and half strip procedures.

The main part of wire stripping machine is its blade. Its working principle is to separate insulation and metal core, thus bringing aluminum or copper to the fore. According to diameter and material of wires blade is changed. This machine can improve the purity of the metal core and insulation materials. It is completely free of conducting metal.

Based on product type, the wire stripping machine market is classified as semi-automatic wire stripping machine and automatic wire stripping machine. Based on application, the wire stripping machine market is classified as consumer electronics application, automotive application, equipment control, and communication industry, and so on. Based on geography, the wire stripping machine market is classified as Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Segment:

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Schleuniger

Komax

Eraser

Kodera

MK Electronics

Artos Engineering

Carpenter Mfg

Spectrum Technologies

Laser Wire Solutions

Metzner

Ideal Industries

Amada Miyachi

Wuhan Lingyun

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Electric Wire Stripping Machine

Pneumatic Wire Stripping Machine

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automobile Industry

Consumer Electronics

Old Wire Recycling

Others

The key points of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Wire Stripping Machine capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Wire Stripping Machine manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

