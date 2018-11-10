Safety Lockers by Kuber Vaults in Castle Hills

These days’ people are looking for the safest places like safety deposit box or bank lockers to safeguard their personal belongings like documents, jewelry, and other valuable items. Kuber Vaults in Sydney provides document storage, jewelry storage, art storage, data storage, and gold bullion facilities. Safety Locker Sydney will let you keep your belongings safe and secure under the high-security system which meet the highest international standards. We provide you with the reliable safety deposit spaces in Castle Hills which will project your items from burglaries, fire, and flood and other factors as well.

Kuber Vaults Locker hires Sydney was set up after the years and planning and research. We have moved beyond the limitations as we provide our services to the people 365 days a year. Our quality services and facilities are hassle-free and easily accessible that is the reason we have valuable feedback by the service users in the western Sydney. We provide free onsite parking for the customers so that the clients don’t have to be worried about the parking spaces availability. In our journey of delivering quality services to the customers, we have gained their trust which is the most critical asset for us. We respect our client’s rights, and we do not disclose their information to any of the third-party. On the other hand, we at Kuber Vaults work under the rules and regulations of the government and keep our clients updated with the latest technologies.

Our services are not validated up to storage of the items, but we also sell Indian gold coins Sydney. A variety of gold coins are available in different weights like 1g, 5g, 10g, 1oz and much more. Sri Rama Minted gold coin, Perth minted, Diwali minted gold coins, and Ganesh and Lakshmi minted gold coin is available with us. Connect with us to protect your valuable personal things and even to buy gold items at affordable rates.

Visit @ https://kubervaults.com.au/buy-gold-bullion/