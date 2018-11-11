Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During US$ 2,500 Million 2025

Endoscopic mucosal resection is a method utilized for the treatment and staging of superficial neoplasms of the GI area. This method was first formulated in Japan for the cure of early gastric cancer plus has afterward increased in usage all around the world for several indications, with sessile colonic neoplasms and dysplastic Barrett mucosa. The efficacy of EMR remains in its aptitude to offer exact histologic staging of apparent GI neoplasms as well as offering a simply invasive technique for elimination of apparent malignancies. Endoscopic mucosal resection is applicable in indications such as colon cancer, duodenal cancer, stomach cancer and esophageal cancer.

The worldwide market will be accounting for a valuation of more than US$ 2,500 Million through the end of the predicted year 2025, up from a market valuation of around US$ 1,400 Million during the year 2017. The revenue growth of the worldwide market is also projected to increase at a healthy 7.3% CAGR for the predicted duration of 2017-2025. The expansion is the outcome of new technological progressions and the manufacturers are gearing up to make full utilization of it through the introduction of fresh products in the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on the technology, the global market is segmented as suck-and-cut technique (EMR-L and EMR-C) and lift-and-cut technique. The suck-and-cut technique is largely lucrative technology segment with a robust CAGR, while the lift-and-cut technique dominates the market with a high market value all through the calculated period.

On the basis of indication, the worldwide market is categorized as colon cancer, duodenal cancer, stomach cancer and esophageal cancer. Esophageal cancer and duodenal cancer are equally attractive indication categories all through the calculated period of 2017-2025.

The global market on the basis of the end user is categorized as ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and others. The hospital’s category is expected to capture the highest market value of around US$ 1,400 Million through the end of the calculated year 2025.

The worldwide market based on the regions is studied across five major regions, namely, MEA, APAC, Europe, Latin America and North America. The Asia Pacific market is projected to lead the worldwide market with the highest expansion at 7.9% CAGR all through the calculated period. The North America regional market is considered to also be an attractive region in the global market and is projected to capture the highest market value shares through the end of 2025.

