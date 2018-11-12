Godrej Golf Link – Luxurious Development in Greater Noida 9810047296

Offering the most exclusive golf views, Godrej Golf Link have the views that can be enjoyed in every corner. It has plush and modern fully-furnished homes to give you the feel of exclusive living. It has world-class sky lounge standing 62 meters tall, the one of its kind in Greater Noida with restaurant, open gym, and Zen garden. So come and make these lavish suites your home and soak in the serene and exciting views every day. Godrej Properties has successfully delivered its excellence in 12 major cities of India and Godrej Properties is pleased to announce its first step of vision to turn Noida into a complete global city. The developer is coming soon with 100 acre township in South of Noida with Godrej Golf Links villas.

Godrej Golf Links Greater Noidahas luxurious villas ranging from 100 sq. yards to 500 sq. yards. In addition, the developer has a couple of golf-facing studios and apartments. It is going to be developed in 100 acres of landscapes. The project is centrally located in sector 27 in Greater Noida around Pari Chowk. The project is launched around high-end residential independent properties next to commercial zone. The area is well covered by business spaces, schools, shopping malls and hospitals.

Major highlights of the project

• Upcoming Jewar airport located around 38 km

• 100 acres of township

• Located 1 km from nearest Delta metro station

• 9 hole golf course

• Private elevator

• Private miniplex

• Private party terrace deck

• Air conditioning

• Walk-in wardrobe closet

• Modular kitchen with in-built appliances

• Italian marble flooring

• 80% green panoramic golf views

• World-class sports arena and clubhouses

• Connected to Yamuna expressway and Noida expressway

• Metro connectivity to be constructed

• 1 minutes from Greater Noida Pari Chowk

• 3 minutes from Yamuna Expressway

• 20 minutes from Kalindi Kunj

• 3 minutes from Noida Expressway

• 25 minutes from Sector 18 Noida

• 30 minutes from Akshardham Temple

The project is well connected from various schools, clinics, institutions, and sports complex positioned around the site. Along with these, the project is also close to Greater Noida Knowledge Park, a hub of all the leading universities, around 2.5 km from the site. Greater Noida is a major commercial hub which has great connectivity to Delhi and NCR region. It is leading to growth of residential developments and commercial activities. Godrej Golf Links Address This project is close to a premium high-end residential development Jaypee Greens, spread over 450 acres on the west of the city. It consists of 18-hole golf course, 150 acres of landscapes as well as a pitch and putt course.

The project is known to have serene views to the golf course. The master plan has been designed to create recreational township with golf as the center of attraction. The golf course has been visible clearly and relationship between the houses and golf course has been the major driver of its design.

