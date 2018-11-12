Mobile Analytics Market worth 4.12 Billion USD by 2020

The report “Mobile Analytics Market by Type (Mobile Advertising and Marketing Analytics, In-app Behavioral Analytics, Application Performance Analytics, and Others), by Deployment, by Verticals, by Region – Global Forecast and Analysis to 2020”, defines and segments the mobile analytics market globally into various segments. This report also provides an in-depth analysis and forecast of regional mobile analytics market size. The report identifies the key driving factors, restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting this market and shaping the future roadmap. The report also focuses on key adoption trends, future opportunities, and business cases in the market.

The report categorizes mobile analytics market into following subsegments:

On the basis of types:

• Mobile advertisement and marketing analytics

• In-app behavioral analytics

• Application performance analytics

• Others

On the basis of deployment models:

• Cloud

• On-premise

On the basis of verticals:

• Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Manufacturing

• Transportation and Logistics

• Retail and e-Commerce

• Telecommunication and IT

• Media and Entertainment

• Government

• Healthcare and life science

• Gaming

• Travel and Hospitality

• Others

On the basis of regions:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

The global mobile analytics market is expected to grow from USD 1.36 Billion in 2015 to USD 4.12 Billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.73% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets expects that increased adoption of mobile analytics solutions across the healthcare and life science industry would contribute towards the high growth rate. The factors such as smartphone penetration and explosive growth in mobile analytics are driving the mobile analytics market globally. It is expected that over the next 5 years, eCommerce and mobile shopping will continue to be the surging segment of mobile apps and more than 60% of the internet usage is expected from mobile devices.

The demand for this market is also being driven by big data and increasing use of mobile advertising. Niche players such Appsee, Crashlytics, and Countly provides majority of the mobile analytics solutions and many other companies have emerged and are expected to evolve in the coming time. In 2015, North America is estimated to be the top contributor in the mobile analytics market due to increasing technological acceptance and high level of consumer usage than the other developed market. However, APAC is expected to show tremendous growth in this market.

The mobile analytics market is broadly segmented by type: mobile advertising and marketing analytics, in-app behavioral analytics, application performance analytics, and others; by deployment model: cloud and on-premise; by vertical: BFSI, manufacturing, retail and e-Commerce, telecommunication and IT, media and entertainment, government, healthcare and life sciences, travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics, gaming, and others; and by region: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA.

Various assumptions have been taken into consideration for the market sizing and forecasting exercise of this market. Some of the key assumptions include political, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are not expected to seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging regions.

Browse 67 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 113 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Mobile Analytics Market by Type (Mobile Advertising and Marketing Analytics, In-app Behavioral Analytics, Application Performance Analytics, and Others), by Deployment, by Verticals, by Region – Global Forecast and Analysis to 2020”

