Orthopedic Plates and Screws Industry 2018 Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis and Demand Overview

Our latest research report entitled Orthopedic Plates and Screws Market (by applications (shoulder replacement, wrist replacement, elbow replacement and Foot and Ankle Surgeries), end-user (hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCS)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Orthopedic Plates and Screws. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Orthopedic Plates and Screws cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Orthopedic Plates and Screws growth factors.

The forecast Orthopedic Plates and Screws Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Orthopedic Plates and Screws on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global orthopedic plates and screws market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Orthopedic Plates and Screws have been used to fix the bone fragments since the middle of the nineteenth century. During a surgical procedure to set fractures the special implants such as plates, screws, nails, and wires are used to hold the normal alignment of fragmented bones. Bone plates are used as internal splints to hold both ends of fractured bones. They are attached to the bone with screws. The screws are more often used for internal fixation other than any type of implants. The types of plates and screws used in the fixation are depending upon the type of fracture. The orthopedic plates transmit the forces from one end of the bone to the other end and protect the area of the fracture. On the other hand, screws convert rotations into the linear motion that further provide the compression, protection and tension to the fractured bone. So the orthopedic plates and screws are most majorly used as implants in the orthopedic surgeries.

The degenerative joint disease is the most common chronic condition of the joints, affecting the people between the ages of 20 to 40. According to the WHO, The prevalence of degenerative joint diseases varies between 0.3% and 1% and is more common in women and in developed countries. The growing prevalence of degenerative joint diseases is the key factor driving the growth of orthopedic plates and screws market. In addition, rising aging population is likely to escalate the growth of the orthopedic plates and screws market. The growing demand of minor orthopedic implants across the globe contributes to the growth of orthopedic plates and screws market. On the other hand, lack of awareness about the availability of orthopedic trauma devices is hampering the growth of the orthopedic plates and screws market.

Moreover, the leading players are focusing on the development, innovations and technological up gradation to improve their profit margins. In addition, the use of lithium in the manufacturing of plate and screw and growing use of hybrid plates in the surgeries are expected to create several opportunities for the orthopedic plates and screws market over the forecast period. Geographically, North America dominated the orthopedic plates and screw market in 2017 and is expected to dominate the same throughout the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of arthritis surgeries. In addition, the presence of a leading manufacturer of orthopedic plates and screws in North America is contributing in the growth of orthopedic plates and screws market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific holds the significant market share in the orthopedic screws and plates market. The growing healthcare infrastructure and technological developments are the factors likely to escalate the growth of orthopedic plates and screws market.

Segment Covered

The report on global orthopedic plates and screws market covers segments such as, applications and end-user. On the basis of applications the global orthopedic plates and screws market is categorized into shoulder replacement, wrist replacement, elbow replacement and Foot and Ankle Surgeries. On the basis of end-user the global orthopedic plates and screws market is categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCS).

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global orthopedic plates and screws market such as, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Wright Tornier, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Exactech, Integra and Medtronic.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global orthopedic plates and screws market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of orthopedic plates and screws market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the orthopedic plates and screws market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the orthopedic plates and screws market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

