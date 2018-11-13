3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market worth 16.99 Billion USD by 2020

The market research report on “3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market by Application in 3D Mapping (3D Projection Mapping, Mapping and Navigation, and Others), by Vertical (Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Others), and by Geography – Forecast to 2020″, provides an in-depth analysis of the various industry verticals in the 3D mapping and 3D modelling ecosystem such as healthcare, Automotive, Transport, and Logistics (ATL), aviation and space, building and construction, defense and public safety, retail, media and entertainment, and others. It also analyzes the emerging trends in the 3D mapping and 3D modelling market across geographies.

The target reader for this report includes online 3D map providers, GPS navigation providers, 3D imaging providers, 3D camera providers, 3D sensor providers, and 3D scanner providers.

Scope of the Report

This report segments the 3D mapping and 3D modelling market by type, application, vertical, 3D-enabled device, 3D-enabling device, and region.

By Application

The market by application is classified into: 3D projection mapping, mapping and navigation, other applications (3D mobile mapping, 3D laser mapping, 3D texture mapping, 3D video mapping, and more).

By Vertical

The market by vertical is classified into: healthcare, Automotive, Transport and Logistics (ATL), aviation and space, building and construction, defense and public safety, retail, media and entertainment, and others.

We have discussed other 3D-enabled devices in terms of market attractiveness which includes 3D sensors, 3D cameras, 3D displays, GPS components, and other devices. Other devices include the acquisition devices such as aircraft, vehicle, and more.

By Region

The report segments the market geographically into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

Available customizations:

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

• Product Matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolio of each company.

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the Latin American 3D mapping and 3D modelling market.

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (Up to 5).

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2ODj0li

3D mapping technology is one of the fastest ways to build 3D environments in the market nowadays. 3D mapping solution swiftly builds 3D maps of the surroundings with utmost accuracy and clarity, ready to plug into professional visualization systems. 3D modelling is the process of developing a 3D surface of an object via specialized software which can be can be displayed through computer simulation. 3D model created from the 3D objects are a collection of data points. This can be collected via 3D scanners with intelligent data models and tools for integrating data which is used for modelling smart cities and legacy cities, terrain modelling, 3D site design, and a model-based infrastructure planning and management.

With investments towering up for 3D maps applications to be integrated with smartphones, market players such as Nokia, Samsung, and other smartphone companies are entering into this market. The online web services players such as Amazon and Microsoft have also started offering 3D maps on their platforms. The 3D-enabling devices such as sensors, cameras, scanners, Global Position System (GPS) satellite components, and other 3D content acquisition devices create huge potential in this market. The improved 3D experience on smartphones, tablets, notebooks, PCs, cars, and many more is set to revolutionize the mobile device market and other GPS-enabled device market by broadening the horizons for the users to locate things easily using any device.

The 3D mapping and 3D modelling market is expected to grow from USD 1.90 billion in 2015 to USD 16.99 Billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 55.0% from 2015 to 2020. Companies such as Google (U.S.), Apple (U.S.), SAAB (Sweden), and Autodesk are the key market players.

Browse 70 market data tables and 41 figures spread through 126 pages and in-depth TOC on “3D Mapping and 3D Modelling Market – Forecast to 2020″

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/3d-mapping-market-819.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com