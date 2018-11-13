Bath Salts Market Outlook 2025: Growth Factors, Trends & Comprehensive Research

13th November 2018 – Global Bath Salts Market is segmented, by types, form, application, and region. Bath salts come across as water-soluble, pulverized minerals added to water for being used for bathing. They do improve cleaning, the enjoyment of bathing, and serve as a vehicle with respect to cosmetic agents. Bath salts have been developed such that they mimic the properties of hot springs or natural mineral baths. Glycerin is often added to bath salts, which allows the product to act as an humectants, lubricant, or emollient. Colors and fragrances are often added to bath salts; they are used for increasing users’ enjoyment of the bathing experience. Bath salts are made by making use of real sea salts from oceans across the globe. Based on their origin, bath salts do carry their exclusive set of physical properties and advantages. The nutrients and minerals in each salt are important for proper functioning of metabolic processes and skin cells, and do carry a broad range of cosmetic and therapeutic benefits.

Bath salts from oceans are capable of treating common skin disorders such as eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis, dandruff, and more. It helps to restore balance to the delicate layers of skin while making it softer and smoother. Bath salts are also powerful detoxifying agents. When combined with hot water, which opens the pores, the salts work to help skin cells release dirt, oil, and harmful toxins, leaving skin clean and fresh. Bath Salts Market is classified, by types Sea Salt, Well Salt, and others (Dead Sea salt, Epsom salt, Himalayan bath salt, Bolivian salt). Dead Sea salt is harvested from the ancient waters of the Dead Sea also known as “Sea of Salt”. The salt found in Dead Sea is exceptionally high in nutrients and amazingly pure, having formed millions of years ago and devoid of pollution. Dead Sea salt is a great detoxifying agent.

Himalayan Bath Salt, also referred to as “King’s Salt”, has been known for its purity, unique appearance, and health benefits. Himalayan salt is being used in baths for treating and healing wounds, various skin disorders, and muscle injuries. Himalayan salt is generally regarded as the purest salt across the globe. Bath salts made from real natural sea salt carry many nutrients and minerals. Bath Salts Market is classified, by form Granular, Powder, and Coarse. Bath Salt Market is classified, by size Large, Medium, and Fine Grain. Each size carries its own set of benefits. Larger grain sizes dissolve more slowly and are beautiful to look at. The finer grains dissolve quickly and are wonderful when used as body and skin scrubs. Bath Salts Market is classified, by application Beauty care, Health and Wellness, Aromatherapy, Therapeutic, Home care and others.

Bath Salts Market is segmented, geographically into North America, Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the Bath Salt Market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come. China dominates the Bath Salt Market, and followed by Europe. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR with maximum market share over the forecast period. North America is a developing market with respect to bath salt with increasing demand from the downstream markets inclusive of beauty care, aromatherapy, health and wellness, home care, and others. Bath Salt Market key players include Bathclin, Watsons, Bathroman, Herborist, Kneipp, L’OCCITANE, Relachee and Pretty Valley.

