Smart Structures in Construction Market forecast to 2025 examined in new market research report: Radiant Insights, Inc

November 13, 2018: A smart structure is a system containing multifunctional parts that can perform sensing, control, and actuation; it is a primitive analogue of a biological body.

The market for smart structures in buildings, bridges and tunnels is about to take off as new business cases for deployment of smart structures begin to appear.

In 2017, the global Smart Structures in Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Smart Structures in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Structures in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent

Arconic

Arkema

Teijin

Covestro

Toray

DowDuPont

Dynalloy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Heliatek

Honeywell

IBM

Johnson Controls

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Shape Memory Alloys

Piezoelectric Technology

Self-Cleaning and Self-Healing Technologies

Color-shifting and Light-Related Materials

Aerogels

Smart Materials for Self-Dimming Windows

Market segment by Application, split into

Buildings

Bridges

Tunnels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Structures in Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Shape Memory Alloys

1.4.3 Piezoelectric Technology

1.4.4 Self-Cleaning and Self-Healing Technologies

1.4.5 Color-shifting and Light-Related Materials

1.4.6 Aerogels

1.4.7 Smart Materials for Self-Dimming Windows

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Structures in Construction Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Buildings

1.5.3 Bridges

1.5.4 Tunnels

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Structures in Construction Market Size

2.2 Smart Structures in Construction Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Smart Structures in Construction Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Smart Structures in Construction Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

