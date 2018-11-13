Water Filters Market Will Approach High Usage for Residential and Commercial Purposes till 2025

13th November 2018 – Water Filters Market size on the basis of geographical region spans North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The main function of a water filter is to take out the impurities from water with the help of a fine physical barrier, a chemical process or a biological procedure. What filters can actually do is that they can purify water to various extents for a wide range of purposes ranging from offering agricultural irrigation, accessible drinking water, public and private aquaria, to the protected utilization of ponds and swimming pools. As per the data of World Health Organization, it has been found that a child dies every 21 seconds and globally the count goes up to 3.4 Million people every year owing to the water related diseases.

And most of the deaths take place in the developing nations. And that is why, as the frequency of water borne diseases is rising, it is eventually raising the need for offering pure and clean water. The government has started developing the systems that could reasonably filter and cleanse the water that has now been labeled as water purifiers. It has been noted that the overall demand for water purifiers has gushed drastically since a few years that has drawn the attention of bigger companies including Panasonic and LG to introduce their own water purifiers.

The factors that can be attributed to the water filters market growth include growing domestic production, reduced penetration level of water purifiers, augmenting demand for water recycling, and growing residential and commercial construction projects across the globe and growing awareness about water related health concerns and drinking water quality among the consumers.

It has been observed that the global population is rapidly increasing which is raising the water pollution level, particularly in urban areas where population growth is higher, in addition to increasing number of industries dumping wastewater into rivers. In addition, the unequal availability of freshwater resources makes the countries, especially in the Middle East, depend on ocean water. And that’s what makes the demand to rise for desalination processes, thus compelling the overall demand for water purifiers.

Water filters market size on the basis of technology type spans Gravity Purifiers, RO Purifiers, UV Purifiers, Sediment Filters, and Water Softener. Water filters market size on the basis of end user spans Industrial, Commercial, and Household. Water filters market size on the basis of accessories type spans pitcher filter, under sink filter, shower filter, faucet mount, and water dispenser.

Among all the segments, the pitcher filter and faucet mount segments are the ones that are prominently contributing in this growth. The aspect that is accomplishing the present needs of the people by offering safe water in a cost effective manner is the point-of-use accessories.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Reverse Osmosis Water Filter

Ultrafiltration Membrane Water Filter

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Household

Commercial

The key points of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Water Filters capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Water Filters manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

