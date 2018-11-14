Artificial industrial in Manufacturing Market Overview, Top Key Players and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Artificial industrial can be explained as the imitation of human intelligence processes by various machines or computer systems. The process includes acquisition of information and defining the correction. Also, as technology advances the low cost and efficiency of robot is going to benefit the manufacturing plant.

The global Artificial Industrial in manufacturing market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The Artificial Industrial in manufacturing market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors. The players in the Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

Major Key Players:

• Intel Corporation (U.S.)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Alphabet Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S)

• General Electric Company (US)

• Data RPM, Sight Machine (U.S)

• General Vision, Inc. (U.S)

• Rockwell, Automation Inc. (U.S.)

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

Regional Analysis:

The global Artificial Industrial in manufacturing market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Automotive segment Artificial Industrial in manufacturing market is expected to drive the market majorly due to their extensive range of uses in the automobile industry. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. The global Artificial Industrial in manufacturing market segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Automotive and Manufacturing segments hold a largest share in the Asia-Pacific region. The reason is attributed to implementation of Artificial Industrial across various industries and the growing adoption of robots across various sectors.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing number of businesses in this region, manufacturing hub and the growing adoption of high end technological solutions.

North-America accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as U.S. and Canada contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to increasing number of vendor present across this region and the growing use of technologically advanced solutions and presence of technical expertise.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of artificial industrial into component, technology, end-users and region.

Component-

• Hardware

• Software

Technology-

• Deep Learning

• Computer Vision

• Context Awareness

• Natural Language Processing

• Others

End-users-

• Healthcare

• Automobile

• Electronics

• Energy & Power

• Manufacturing

• Food & Beverages

• Semiconductor

• Others

Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Intended Audience:

• Device manufacturers

• Network Operators

• Distributors

• Suppliers

• Research firms

• Software Developers

• Commercial Banks

• Vendors

• Government Agencies

• End-user sectors

• Technology Investors

