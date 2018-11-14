Isuzu Motors India expands its network in Karnataka

Isuzu Motors India expanded its network in Karnataka with the inauguration of its new authorised dealer outlet – ‘Cauvery Auto’ in Mangalore, today. Conveniently located in the city, the new outlet will address the growing customer base in the region. ISUZU launched the new mu-X, a premium 7-seater full-size family SUV and the renowned D-MAX range of pick-ups, marking the inauguration of the new outlet.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Ken Takashima, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “ISUZU products have been receiving significant attention in Karnataka, especially on the coastal side of the state. Mangalore, being the gateway of Karnataka, is growing rapidly with export and import businesses that demand efficient hub-and-spoke transportation. D-MAX Pick-up range have proved its capability in many parts of India and I strongly believe it will continue to deliver immense ‘value’ to those discerning customers of Mangalore and nearby districts. The new mu-X and V-Cross will strongly appeal to many families and lifestyle-oriented customers in the region. We are extremely pleased to partner with Cauvery Auto, who will represent brand ISUZU here.”

Mr. Nikhil Gupta, Director, Cauvery Auto said, “We are delighted to be associated with ISUZU, one of the world-renowned manufacturers of commercial vehicles & utility vehicles of quality and reliability. The need for efficient pick-ups and utility vehicles in Mangalore and nearby districts are significantly increasing and we see a huge potential for ISUZU D-MAX and mu-X vehicles here. With our association with ISUZU, we will continue to serve our customers with the right products and services.”

Cauvery Group has been in the automobile retail business for over 20 years in the state with significant presence in Bangalore, Hassan, Mangalore, Mysore and Udupi. The group has been retailing two-wheelers, cars, premium luxury cars and commercial vehicles in the state. The company has earned the trust of many customers in the region and is known for their customer-centric sales and services.

ISUZU D-MAX Regular Cab:

The ISUZU D-MAX Regular Cab, a single cabin pickup, is a tough, powerful and reliable workhorse that is globally known for its performance and life-long durability. The Regular Cab is available in both flat deck and cab-chassis variants. The flat deck variant excel in meeting the wide range of applications in commercial transportation, while the Cab-chassis variant is an ideal choice to build reefer containers for cold chain transport applications. The Cab-chassis variant can also be customized for special purpose applications in the logistics and allied businesses.

The company offers ‘D-Serve’ package at no additional cost for Regular Cab variants till November 30, 2018. The package provides Free Periodic Maintenance for 3 years / 100,000 kms (whichever is earlier) – includes PMS parts, lubricants, related labour costs and certain wear & tear items. This excludes accidental damage related repairs. (Terms & Conditions apply.)

ISUZU D-MAX S-CAB:

The ISUZU D-MAX S-CAB, a 5-seater Pick-up, offers a unique combination of Space, Performance and Strength in Smart proportions. It caters to the modern businessmen and professionals who seek high level of sophistication, space. The S-CAB is now also available in a Hi-Ride variant, which provides a higher ground clearance required for travelling smoothly over challenging roads. The S-CAB is also ergonomically designed and offers superior features for safety, comfort and convenience for the modern Pick-up driver.

ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross:

The ISUZU D-MAX V-Cross is India’s First Adventure Utility Vehicle, and caters to those SUV buyers who seek adventure and want to stand out among their peers. The V-Cross comes with a highly capable 4WD, modern SUV features and a large deck. Available in High and Standard grade variants, the new V-Cross comes with additional features such as – Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Traction Control System (TCS), Auto Cruise Control, Daytime running lamps (DRL), LED Tail lights, Rear view camera, 2-Din touchscreen entertainment system and Side-step.

ISUZU mu-X:

The ISUZU mu-X is a premium 7-seater full size SUV designed to offer the best of both worlds – All Muscle and All Heart. It is a perfect combination for those buyers who seek not only style, power and a dominating road presence but also want to have the best-in-class space and comfort for their family. The new mu-X comes with refreshed exteriors (front & rear), exuding more aggressive stance, premium ‘Lava Black’ interiors, additional safety features including 6-Airbags (front, side and curtain), Hill Descent Control (HDC) and 18-inch multi-spoke twist design diamond-cut alloy wheels making the SUV more sporty and muscular.

The ISUZU mu-X comes with ‘5ECURE’ package that provides Warranty and Free Periodic Maintenance for 5 years or 150,000 km (whichever is earlier). The new mu-X also comes with attractive finance options. (Terms & Conditions apply.)

The ISUZU vehicles are attractively priced with the ISUZU mu-X (4X2 variant) at ₹ 26,25,774/-, V-Cross (Standard) at ₹ 14,77,462/-, D-MAX S-CAB (Hi-Ride) at ₹ 8,96,044/ – and D-MAX Regular Cab Flat Deck at ₹ 7,27,961 /- (all prices, ex-showroom – Mangalore).