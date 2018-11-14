Web Application Firewall Market Trends, Share, Development Policies and Future Growth 2023

Market Highlights

The web application firewall is a type of online security firewall that filters the bad http data packets between client and web application. The web application firewall detects the threats and attacks by monitoring the HTTP request before they reach the web server providing a benefit to detect and block the malicious attacks disguised as the websites. The web application firewall market is projected to witnesses a significant growth during the forecasted period. Increased usage of internet and web related applications drives the global market growth.

The Web application firewall prevents the organizations from several vulnerabilities since the developing technological advancements are giving rise to various threats and attacks. Web application firewall detects and prevents cross site scripting (XSS) attacks, SQL injection attacks, buffer overflows and session hijacking. The web application firewall proves beneficial to the companies providing the products or services online. With the rising digitization and online stores, many organizations are moving their business model to online business- creating the weak points for attackers and hackers to target.

Major Key Players

Akamai Technologies (U.S.),

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S.),

Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

F5 Networks, Inc (U.S.),

Imperva Inc (U.S.),

Applicure Technologies Ltd (Israel),

DBAPP Security Co., Ltd (China),

Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Juniper Networks, Inc (U.S.),

NS Focus Information Technology Co Ltd (China)

According to MRFR, The global Web Application Firewall Market is expected to reach approximately USD 5.5 billion by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 15 % during the forecasted period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

The global web application firewall market is segmented by deployment, services, organization size, security models, end users, and region. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on appliance, on cloud, and on network. Among these, the cloud based web application firewall is the leading segment owing to advanced technologies and solutions for prevention from malware, phishing, and other cyber-attacks and threats. Furthermore, the cloud based deployment is a cost-effective solution for better usability, scalability, and security protection options. Adoption of cloud technology has increased across various organizations and verticals. The cloud based web application firewall offers number of capabilities such as access control, application programming interface, threat intelligence, and bot detection. Cloud based web application firewall are easy to deploy. Cloud based application firewall allow the companies to switch to cloud services, which is the feature of subscription based services.

On the basis of services the segmentation is divided under professional services and managed services. The segment by security models is divided into negative security model, positive security model, and hybrid security model. The web application firewall attracts end users such as banking, insurance, government, e -commerce, telecom, healthcare, education, and others.

The market for web application firewall is also segmented under the region by North America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world. Out of these, North America is leading in terms of higher presence of security vendors. North America is the most advanced region for cyber security technology adoption and infrastructure due to the developed countries such as U.S. and Canada. Asia pacific region is significantly growing in the market due to the increasing adoption and practices of web and mobile applications in India and China for business operations.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of web application firewall market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in web application firewall market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing demand for cloud based applications in that region.

