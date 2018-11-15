Human Centric Lightings Market 2018 Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

Human-centric lighting market can improve a person’s mood and health by adjusting the correlated color temperature (CCT). In other words, human-centric lighting (HCL) can adjust persons’ daily rhythms which provides comfort and motivation and improves productivity. This technology is achieved by adjusting the smart light source to mimic the levels of sunlight throughout the day. This new use of light is possible with the help of biological effects and recent innovation in lighting technology. With innovation in LEDs, tunable white light can be achieved in an energy efficient manner which is easy to control with advanced control systems. Human Centric Lighting Market is not a standalone system, it is another version of lighting control system which utilizes photocells and occupancy sensors to conserve energy and automatically adjust the lighting levels throughout the day. HCL along with light therapy treatment can help in setting one’s biological or internal clock. Bright blue light during morning increases effectiveness and alertness whereas low levels of blue light at night improves sleep.

Human-centric lighting systems are used in various applications of healthcare, education, industrial, retail, and residential among others. Healthcare applications are expected to dominate the applications segment during forecast period such as in hospitals and elderly care centers, for residents having limited access to daylight because of illness or mobility issues. Human-centric lighting in residential spaces prevents mood fluctuations and depression, improves emotional & physical well-being, and reduces the intake of sleep-inducing drugs. HCL is also used in commercial spaces to balance lack of daylight and improve well-being of the employees.

Increased adoption of solid-state lighting drives the human-centric lighting market. However, limited awareness of scientifically proven benefits of human-centric lighting hamper the growth of human-centric lighting market. Furthermore, human-centric lighting in integration with IoT environment can be a potential avenue of growth for the market players in the future.

Key players

The key players in the market include Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), Osram Licht AG (Germany), Zumtobel AG (Austria), Hubbell Inc. (US), Arcluce S.p.A. (Italy), Fagerhult AB (Sweden), Waldmann Lighting (US), Glamox (Norway), ES-SYSTEM S.A. (Poland), CoeLux S.r.l (Italy) among others.

Other players in the market are, Legrand SA (France), Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd (South Korea), and NormaGrup Technology (Spain) among others.

Segmentation

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into healthcare, education, industrial, retail, residential, and others.

On the basis of component type, the market is segmented into sensors, drivers, microprocessors & microcontrollers, switches & dimmers, and transmitters & receivers.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

Considering the regions covered for the purpose of this study, North America is the topmost market in the Human Centric Lightning industry with a sizeable market share and has been valued to achieve high growth levels in the forecast period. Industrialization is the main factor for growth of this sector. This sector also has wide-ranging role in the hospitality sector and as North America is becoming a lucrative region, this market holds good dominance over this market. The European market has appeared as the most rapidly developing market with a sizeable market share and growing with a complimenting CAGR rate. The Asia-Pacific market is the third largest market which has been valued positively in the forecast period and will develop favorably by 2027.

Industry Updates:

Feb 2018 A Human Centric Lighting (HCL) concept has been successfully implemented at Osram Opto Semiconductors headquarter office in Germany. The company carried out their decision to introduce the Human Centric Lighting (HCL) concept with the real-world system. The lighting placement features a brightly-lit façade for the company’s new main office block and interior lighting that the firm developed to improve the working setting for associates while at the same time it would improve sustainability.

Feb 2018 The Halo Home family of smart LED lighting products has been launched by Eaton’s lighting business unit which has been specifically designed for residential applications. The new linked solid-state lighting (SSL) product range operates under the new Bluetooth Mesh technology allowing PCs, smartphones and tablets to communicate straight with the luminaires. Eaton assumes that some customers could use these devices to equip individual rooms and spaces with Halo Home while others will link the entire house. The apps could also be developed to deliver human-centric lighting (HCL) type or circadian lighting experiences.

