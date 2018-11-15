Introduction Of High Pressure Boiler Tubes

High-pressure boiler steel pipes are mainly used for the manufacture of high-quality carbon structural steel, alloy structural steel and stainless steel heat-resistant steel seamless pipes for steam boiler pipes such as high pressure and above. These boiler tubes are operated under high temperature and high pressure by the party. The tube will also oxidize and corrode under the action of high temperature flue gas and water vapor. Therefore, the steel pipe is required to have high durability, high oxidation resistance and good structural stability.

The steel grade is: high quality carbon structure. Steel steel has 20G, 20MnG, 25MnG; alloy structural steel No. 15MoG, 20MoG, 12CrMoG, 15CrMoG, 12Cr2MoG, 12CrMoVG, 12Cr3MoVSiTiB, etc.; rust-resistant heat-resistant steel commonly used 1Cr18Ni9, 1Cr18Ni11Nb high-pressure boiler tube to ensure chemical composition and mechanical properties It is necessary to do the hydraulic test one by one, and to make the flaring and flattening test. The steel pipe is delivered in a heat treated state.

In addition, there are certain requirements for the microstructure, grain size and decarburization layer of the finished steel pipe. Geological drilling and seamless steel pipe

for oil drilling control; drilling wells are used to find out the underground rock formation structure, groundwater, oil, natural gas and mineral resources. Oil and natural gas mining is inseparable from drilling wells. The seamless steel pipe for oil drilling and drilling is the main equipment for drilling, mainly including core outer tube, core inner tube, casing and drill pipe.

Because the drilling pipe is deep enough to work in a depth of several kilometers, the working conditions are extremely complicated, and the drill pipe is subjected to stress such as tension, pressure, bending, torsion and unbalanced impact load, and is also subject to mud and rock wear, so it is not suitable for use ssaw steel pipe, which requires the pipe to have sufficient strength, hardness, wear resistance and impact toughness. Steel for steel pipe uses “DZ” (geological Chinese pinyin prefix) plus number one for steel yield point. Commonly used steel has 45MnB, 50Mn of DZ45; 40Mn2, 40Mn2Si of DZ50; 40Mn2Mo, 40MnVB of DZ55; 40MnMoB of DZ60, 27MnMoVB of DZ65.

The steel pipes are delivered in a heat treated state. Petroleum cracking tubes are used in furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes and seamless pipes for petroleum refineries. It is made of high quality carbon steel (10, 20), alloy steel (12CrMo, 15CrMo), heat resistant steel (12Cr2Mo, 15Cr5Mo), stainless steel (1Cr18Ni9, 1Cr18Ni9Ti). In addition to the chemical composition and various mechanical properties, the steel pipe must also ensure water pressure, flattening, flaring and other tests, as well as surface quality and non-destructive testing. The steel pipe is delivered under heat treatment.

Stainless steel pipe: stainless steel pipe with various stainless steel hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel. It is widely used in petroleum, chemical equipment pipelines and stainless steel structural parts for various purposes. In addition to ensuring chemical composition and mechanical properties, it is used as a steel pipe subjected to fluid pressure. To ensure that the water pressure test is qualified. All kinds of special steel pipes should be guaranteed according to the regulations.