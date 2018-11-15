South Africa’s Leading Human Resources Consultancy

People Partners has always aimed to provide specialised recruitment and staffing solutions to businesses. Their services cover many aspects like B-BBEE, HR and IR. They offer their services for short-term projects or as an outsourced consultant.

They are committed to enhancing the growth and competency of their clients through their practical approach on various aspects. They are driven by their passion to deliver value-added solutions to their clients employing their massive experience and accurate methodologies.

Services Offered By People Partners:

1. B-BBEE Consulting

The company offers in-depth knowledge and expertise in B-BBEE across all industries. Their services are effective in helping businesses get a favourable B-BBEE scorecard, and maintaining the score through their integrated and strategic approach.

They focus on the following key aspects of a business to boost progress:

Ownership

Management Control

Skills Development

Procurement

Enterprise, supplier and social development programmes

2. Human Resources Management

The Company boasts of a team of skilled and professional HR Consultants. They offer their services as an outsourced HR manager and implement the best possible management practices to satisfy the HR requirements of their clients. Some of their practices include:

Drafting HR policies and procedures

Recruitment planning and implementation

Job Design and Profiling

Drafting employment contracts

Performance Management

Remuneration benchmarking and structuring

3. Employment Equity

People Partners facilitate and manage the employment equity process for businesses to ensure that they always comply with the Employment Equity Act and do not have to suffer any penalties.

Their comprehensive service comprising of planning, reporting and implementing equity includes:

Briefing the management and developing a strategy to implement the Act effectively.

Providing training to the Management and ensuring compliance with the requirements.

Monitoring the plan and preparing and submitting the required reports.

Addressing any related issues that arise in the workplace.

4. Skills Development

The Company extends assistance to its clients to boost the skills of their employees to meet the needs of the business. They monitor the existing training plans and draft new effective ones with the required improvements. They also conduct a thorough analysis of the training needs and compile the necessary skill and training reports.

5. Industrial Relations Assurance and Labour Law

They assist businesses with all labour related issues and help them in handling these tricky matters in a fair manner, with minimal risk. They provide a dedicated Industrial Relations specialist who looks after all compliances and also conducts a hearing when needed.

6. Training

People Partners provides specialised training to their clients in the fields of discipline, dealing with absenteeism, developing management, understanding B-BBEE etc. With such knowledge, the clients can make informed decisions and boost their business growth.

For more information, refer to: http://www.peoplepartners.co.za/.

About the Company

People Partners is South Africa’s leading consultancy that offers comprehensive B-BBEE, human resources and industrial relation services.

Contact Us:

Unit 4, 62 Blaauwberg Road

Tableview, Cape Town 7441

South Africa

Email: info@peoplepartners.co.za

TEL: 021 556 2930

FAX: 021 556 2339