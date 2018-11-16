Book the Fastest yet Most Affordable Boat at Fastgili.Com

We have written this notable press release to answer few of your queries, what are the health benefits of Gili booking fast boat and what is the benefit of gili booking? After reading this PR you will be able to know about one of the fast-boat providers- Fast Gili.

The continuing progress of Gili Trawangan from tourist’s wonder to a trendy tropical-set dream destination is taking shape properly for this incredible Island. Gili Trawangan – the largest of the three islands attracts the majority of visitors, it is around thirty minutes boat ride from the northwest mainland of Lombok and regular daily fast boats depart Bali directly to Trawangan Island and all boats stop off at Teluk Nare on mainland Lombok as part of the return journey.

Gili Trawangan is one gigantic breathing space on the map of the earth, and well significance touring, particularly if you are so close as to be on the islands of Bali or Lombok because the ferries and fast boats make Gili Trawangan so reachable. This is one laid back island by day. You can also rent a bicycle too, and you’ll simply love it! Gili Trawangan is the largest and still most admired of the three Gilis. There’s a great variety of lodging, restaurant, and nighttime entertainment with music played by highly respected DJs from time to time. Yes, Gili Trawangan’s got the ambience quite spot-on, and all on this magnificent Island in the sun.

Furthermore, the beaches of the Gilis are still powdery white, the water a beautiful clear blue and they are positioned perfectly for sunsets over Bali’s Mt Agung and sunrise over Lombok’s Mt Rinjani. Thirty years ago the Gili islands were uninhabited and only discovered by the seafaring Bugis people from Sulawesi. It was only a matter of time before the more adventurous backpacker types discovered the islands and developed Trawangan into a hippy party paradise destination. Besides the obvious lure of snorkeling and diving, sunbathing and bar-hopping, Gili Trawangan has a fair amount of distractions to keep visitors both amused and entertained throughout the course of their stay.

