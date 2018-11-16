Infrastructure as a Service Market 2018 Global Trends, Size, Segments and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is growing exponentially across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the World. In North America, the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is experiencing a huge demand due to increasing use of Infrastructure as a service platform among small and medium-sized organizations and growing demand for hybrid cloud. Infrastructure as a service is used for making business decisions as it offers resource sharing among a large number of networks.

The North American region is experiencing huge demand in infrastructure as a service (IaaS) due to increasing demand for hybrid cloud computing as it offers high operational efficiency to large organizations. While in APAC region, the infrastructure as a service is gaining momentum due to the increasing penetration of internet services, and high adoption of smart devices among users.

The global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market is estimated to reach USD ~59 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2023, at a CAGR of approximately ~23%.

Major Key Players:

• Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.)

• Google LLC (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.)

• HCL Technologies Limited (India)

• Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

• Computer Sciences Corporation (U.S.)

• VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

• Rackspace Inc. (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Fujitsu Ltd (Japan)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market Segmentation:

The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is segmented on the basis of the solution, deployment type, end-user, verticals, and region. The solution segment is further sub-segmented as managed hosting services, storage as a service, high-performance computing as a service, disaster recovery as a service, network management, and content delivery services. The deployment type is sub-segmented into the public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud.

The end user is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The verticals are segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, government & defense and among others. The market is covered across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is done for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is the experiencing a huge demand due to the increasing penetration of hybrid cloud and advanced IT infrastructure which is propelling the market of infrastructure as a service.

North America is followed by the European region where the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is gaining popularity due to increasing adoption of next generation of cloud-based IaaS services among large organizations. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries, including China, Japan, and India, are the emerging markets for infrastructure as a service, and it is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Intended Audiences:

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) companies

• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) providers

• Computer graphics developers

• System integrators and third-party vendors

• Government bodies

• Technology investors

• Research institutes and organizations

• Market research and consulting firms

• End-users/enterprise-users

