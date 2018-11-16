Temporary Power Market Research Report Growth Analysis till 2017 and Forecast Analysis to 2025

16 November 2018 – The Temporary Power Market is expected to grow at a sizable CAGR over the forecast period. Key drivers for this market are the burgeoning power demand, consequent dearth of a reliable power infrastructure, obsolete grid and T&D infrastructure, and lesser blackouts and turnaround time. Factors like economical power generation, rapidly growing construction industry in emerging markets, rise in the number of globally planned events, higher demand in emerging markets, and aging permanent power plants are expected to open new avenues for the temporary power market on the forecast horizon.

Demand from residential sector is also on the rise. The need for upgradation of instruction in developing countries is expected to augment this market in foreseeable future. On the other hand, lack of a systematic payment model, and costlier T&D charges are restraining market growth. Strict regulations pertaining to emissions and the impending threat of distributed generation systems, particularly renewable energy sources will challenge the market in future. Market ecosystem consists of component suppliers, OEMs, investment & equity firms, distributors and suppliers, utility service providers, end user industries like construction, manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, planned events, shipping, telecom, defense, and larger utilities. It is a vertical market catering to various downstream businesses.

Temporary power is supplied by make-shift installations. These have temporary wiring which is cost-effective, easier to remove, has lesser code requirements but limitations on use. For example, instead of the standard metal sheathed cable wiring, Type NM cable is allowed and a box is not required for junction connections. Temporary power can either be provided by sourcing it from the main electrical panel with a power cable or using stand-alone diesel/gas generators.

Temporary power market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, end-user industry, power rating, and the geographical region. Based on the fuel type, the market size spans gas, diesel, and others (HFO generators, mobile gas turbines, dual fuel generators) Based on the end-user industry, the market size spans construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, planned events, shipping, telecom, defense, larger utilities, mining, and contracting. As per the power rating, the market size spans less than 80kW, 81kW – 280 kW, 281 kW – 600 kW, and above 600 kW. Areas per geography, the market size comprises Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Diesel generators currently hold the largest market size due to their prevalence as backup in industrial, commercial as well as residential sectors during power outages and blackouts. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. Planned events segment has held the largest market size so far and will continue to dominate in foreseeable future due to events like the football and cricket World Cup coming up. Above 600 kW power rating generators currently hold the largest market share but are expected to be outrun by 281 kW- 600 kW rating generators in the forecast period. This can be attributed to their customized applications in different industry verticals. North America held the largest market due to presence of already established players. On the other hand, Asia Pacific region will reach the high water mark in terms of CAGR in the forecast period, due to rising power demand in the emerging markets.

Key players in the temporary power market are Aggreko PLC, Atco Power, Atlas Copco CB, Cummins Inc, Caterpillar Inc, APR Energy PLC, Diamond Environmental Services LLC, Rental Services & Solutions LLC, Smart Energy Solutions, Kohler Company Inc, Speedy Hire PLC, Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation, United Rentals Inc, Trinity Power Rentals, Temp-power Inc, Ashtead Group PLC

Contracts and agreements was the key strategy adopted by prominent players in order to spur market growth. Kohler Company acquired BES, a leading generator maintenance services company, and SDMO industries, a manufacturer of generator sets, in December 2005.

