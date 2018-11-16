Why Conduct Traditional Surveys? Micro Surveys Are Here!

Many companies are replacing traditional lengthy surveys with micro surveys to garner quick, real time insights from respondents. Micro surveys offer more real time data with a scope to customize future insights. Micro survey companies also enable companies to quickly interpret and generate trends and patterns. For instance, Customer Thermometer is offering their micro survey tools to generate critical customer insights to organizations looking to identify consumer behaviour trends and to enhance customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE MARKET RESEARCH SERVICES MARKET TO GROW TO NEARLY $230 BILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the market research services market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market share. This is mainly due to high demand for broadcast media rating services, opinion research services, internet surveys and public opinion polling services from FMCG, electronics and e-commerce companies.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani,. big data, which is initially seen as a threat that could replace for skilled researchers, is turning out to be a critical tool for research companies. It is now becoming complimentary while executing research projects and for researchers working on a large volume of data. Market research companies are offering analytics solutions to give more robust insights to their clients.

Nielsen Holdings was the largest player in the market research services market in 2017, with revenues of $6.3 billion in 2016. Nielsen’s growth strategy aims at expanding operations in emerging markets, such as Africa, Brazil, Russia, India and China. The company is looking to partner with existing clients as they seek to build relationships with local companies with regional and cultural expertise and competency.

The market research services market comprises companies that offers services such as aiding in marketing activities, studying and analysing the market as per client needs and specifications. The market research services market does not include legal services, accounting, and other major general professional services.

