Automotive Airbag Fabric Market Overview to 2025 – Top Key Players are Asahi Kasei Co., Ltd., Autoliv AB, Global Safety Textiles GmbH, HMT (Xiamen) New Technical Materials Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Takata Corporation, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

This report offers evidence-based information on drivers, market challenges and restraints, top market key players and regional as well as country analysis of the market.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the automotive airbag fabric market include Asahi Kasei Co., Ltd., Autoliv AB, Global Safety Textiles GmbH, HMT (Xiamen) New Technical Materials Co., Ltd., Kolon Industries, Takata Corporation, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Toyota Boshoku Corporation and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The automotive airbag fabric market is majorly growing on account of increasing automobile sales and increase in installation of air bags per car. Stringent safety standards to ensure more safety for passengers and driver are further fueling the marker growth. Also, rising concern regarding the passenger safety is projected to push the market demand upwards in forecasting period.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of automotive airbag fabric.

Market Segmentation

The broad automotive airbag fabric market has been sub-grouped into vehicle type, application, yarn type, coating type and product type. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Vehicle Type

• Compact Car

• Mid-Sized Car

• Large Car

• MPV & LCV

• SUV

• Others

By Application

• Front Airbag

• Side Airbag

• Knee Airbag

• Curtain Airbag

• Others

By Yarn Type

• Polyamide

• Polyester

By Coating Type

• Neoprene Coated

• Silicone Coated

• Non-Coated

By Product Type

• Flat Airbag Fabric

• OPW Airbag Fabric

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for automotive airbag fabric in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

