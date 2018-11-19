Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market worth $80.45 Billion by 2020

The report “Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market by Advertising Platform, Solution (Advertising Campaign Solutions, Content Delivery Solutions, and others), by End User, by Vertical, and by Geography – Forecast to 2020”, defines and segments the cross-platform and mobile advertising market into various sub-segments with in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies drivers, restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.

[142 Pages Report] The overall market size is expected to grow from $25.19 Billion in 2015 to $80.45 Billion in 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 26.1%.

MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global cross platform and mobile advertising market by advertising platform types, solutions, services, devices, advertising types, organization size, verticals, and regions:

On the basis of advertising platform types:

Advertising platform types are classified into mobile advertising platform and cross-platform advertising.

On the basis of solutions:

Solutions are segmented into advertisement campaign solutions, content delivery solutions, integrated solutions, reporting and analytics solutions, mobile proximity solutions, and other solutions.

On the basis of advertising types:

Advertising types are segmented into search advertising, short message service (SMS)/multimedia messaging service (MMS)/Peer-to-Peer (P2P) messaging, rich media (video advertising) and display advertising, in-game advertising, mobile digital coupons, and in-app advertising.

On the basis of organization size:

Organization size is classified into small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) and enterprises.

On the basis of verticals:

Verticals are segmented into consumer goods, retail, and restaurants, telecom and Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), media and entertainment, travel, transportation and automobile, and supply chain and logistics, healthcare, energy, power, and utilities, academia and government, and others.

On the basis of geographical regions:

Geographical regions are classified into North America (NA), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).

Global cross-platform and mobile advertising market is driving on the emergence of advanced internet devices, advancement of network technologies, multiple advertising platform, and growing trend of mobile applications. Cross-platform and mobile advertising is considered as a sub set of online advertising. Because all devices in this market are connected through inherent, the advancement of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies has created huge opportunities for multiscreen advertisement. Advertising vendors and new startups are entered into this market through new innovations, acquisitions and partnerships. These vendors are retargeting their customers through cross-platform advertising.

MarketsandMarkets has broadly segmented the cross-platform and mobile advertising market by advertising platform type: mobile advertising and cross-platform advertising; by solutions: advertisement campaign solutions, content delivery solutions, integrated solutions, reporting and analytics solutions, mobile proximity solutions, and other solutions; by services consulting services and integrated services; by advertising type: search advertising, Short Message Service (SMS)/Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)/Peer-to-Peer (P2P) messaging, rich media (video advertising) and display advertising, in-game, mobile digital coupons, and in-app advertising; organization size: small- and medium-scale enterprises (SMBs) and enterprises; by verticals: consumer goods, retail, and restaurants, telecom and information technology (IT), banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), media and entertainment, travel, transportation and automobile, and supply chain and logistics, healthcare, energy, power, and utilities, academia and government, and others; by regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America

The cross-platform and mobile advertising market is estimated to grow from $25.19 Billion in 2015 to $80.45 Billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2015 to 2020. In terms of regions, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution, while emerging economies such as Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA) are expected to experience increased market traction with high CAGRs, in the due course.

Browse 71 tables and 51 figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market – Forecast to 2020”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-advertising-market-944.html

