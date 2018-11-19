E-Cigarette Market Key Players 2018-2025: Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco plc, FIN Branding Group LLC., Imperial Brands plc., International Vapor Group, Japan Tobacco Inc., NJOY Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Vapor Hub International Inc., and VMR Products LLC.

Value Market Research offers E-Cigarette Market research report covers the various critical aspects of the market which directly influence on the growth of the E-Cigarette Market over the forecast period 2019–2025. This report offers evidence-based information on drivers, market challenges and restraints, top market key players and regional as well as country analysis of the market. This report employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market and facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities, market share and trends.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the e-cigarette market include Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco plc, FIN Branding Group LLC., Imperial Brands plc., International Vapor Group, Japan Tobacco Inc., NJOY Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Vapor Hub International Inc., and VMR Products LLC. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The market is experiencing fast paced growth owing to e-cigs are relatively less hazardous as compared to traditional cigarettes. Rise in R&D for development of lesser harmful alternative for smoking is likely to propel the market growth in forecasting period. In addition to this, rising adoption of e-cigarette among the young population to quit smoking is again boosting market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of e-cigarette.

Market Segmentation

The broad e-cigarette market has been sub-grouped into product, distribution channel and aftermarket. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

• Cig-A-Like

• Disposable

• Rechargeable

• Vaporizer

• Open tank

• Closed System

• Vape Mod

By Distribution Channel

• Vape Shops

• Supermarket

• Online

• Tobacconist

By Aftermarket

• Refill

• Battery & Charger

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for e-cigarette in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

