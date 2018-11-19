Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2016- 2026

Explosion is defined as an extreme increased in the energy of a system, which can be nuclear, mechanical or nuclear in an uncontrolled amount result in increasing in temperature and evacuation of gases. There are so many sources responsible for the explosions, some of them are increased pressure, nuclear reactions, leakage of gases, dust and others. In order to prevent these explosions, several types of prevention measures are being taken in to account at a time of designing products for electrical, mechanical, nuclear and chemical use and these devices/products are termed as explosion proof. The term explosion proof doesn’t mean that the product will be withstand in the explosion but it means that product is having some kind of explosive material or gases there within its case or housing and prevent spark from within its housing from igniting gases, vapors present in surrounding. In broader term explosion proof equipment be termed as those equipment which are having explosive material inside and correspondingly having protection principle means explosion prevention by varying operating energy or make its so robust so that can’t let explosion come out of case and also not let the external environment having high temperature or spark causes explosion inside by making its housing isolated, which is usually made up of stainless steel or cast aluminum. Today explosion proof equipment are used in almost all industries for the protection of financial as well as lives.

The global explosion proof equipment market is expected to grow with the healthier rate during the forecasting period.

Explosion Proof Equipment: Market Dynamics

For last some years explosion proof equipment companies has been coming out with newly designed materials for casing and with more advanced features which are becoming the new trends for the market of global explosion proof equipment market. The key growth drivers of global explosion proof equipment market are increased adoption of explosion proof equipment in oil & gas industries, exploration of new mining sites which increases the need for explosion proof equipment there, drastic rising demand of explosion proof equipment in automation sector and also the newly formed safety regulations for hazardous areas are getting more stiffer, are some of the growth drivers responsible for the growth of global explosion proof equipment market. On the other hand staggering of mineral and mining industries globally are becoming the key restraint for the global explosion proof equipment market.

Explosion Proof Equipment: Segmentation

Segmentation of explosion proof equipment market is done on the basis of protection type, flammable substances, by explosive characteristics, by applicable systems, by verticals & by geography. Based on the protection type, segmentation of explosion proof equipment is done as explosion proof/explosion containment, explosion prevention/limiting energy, explosion segregation (isolation). On the basis of flammable substances, explosion proof equipment is segmented as Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3. By area classification segmentation of global explosion proof equipment market is done as Division I & Division II. On the basis of explosive character sticks, global explosion proof equipment market is segmented as zone 0, zone 1, zone 2, zone 20, zone 21, and zone 22.

by applicable system explosion proof equipment is segmented into following segments such as; switchgear, surveillance & monitoring systems, material handling systems, lifting systems, cable glands, power generation and distribution systems & others.

Geographically, explosion proof equipment is segmented into seven regions which are ; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among all the regions North America is the highest contributor in term of revenue in global Explosion Proof Equipment.

Explosion Proof Equipment: Key Players

The key players of global explosion proof equipment market are Adalet, Alloy Industry Co. Ltd., eaton, S.C. UMEB SA, Warom Technology, Inc. Alloy Industry Co. Ltd. & others.